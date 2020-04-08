100 American Airlines Flight Attendants Have Coronavirus, Union Claims

Image zoom Robert Alexander/Getty

About 100 American Airlines flight attendants have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a union for the workers claims.

According to CNN Business, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) announced the estimate on Tuesday, adding that American will begin providing protective face masks to its frontline employees during the pandemic.

Travel restrictions have led airlines to dramatically decrease the number of flights being operated domestically and abroad, but commercial planes are still operating, so flight attendants who have not been laid off or taken voluntary unpaid leave are doing their jobs.

“Flight attendants are aviation’s first responders, who are transporting medical personnel and supplies into COVID-19 hotspots, and they need to be treated and protected as such,” said APFA National president Julie Hedrick, per the outlet.

Added Hedrick: “We have consistently advocated for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all of our flight attendants to be available on every aircraft, for social distancing between passengers and crew jump seats, for thermal scanning in the airports, and to receive immediate notification of flight attendants who have tested positive for the virus.”

A spokesperson from American Airlines declined to comment on the APFA figure, but told PEOPLE in a statement that safety is of importance to the company.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” said the spokesperson. “We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials and are coordinating with them on any required health and safety related measures.”

Image zoom Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty

The statement goes on: “We continue to look at all ways we can care for — and protect — our team during this stressful time.”

Last month, the airline confirmed that a flight attendant had died after testing positive for the respiratory virus. Paul Frishkorn, 65, died on March 23, according to the airline, and had preexisting health issues that made him susceptible to complications from the virus.

“Earlier this week, we lost a respected, longtime member of the American Airlines family, who tested positive for COVID-19,” the airline said in a statement at the time. “Our hearts go out to Paul’s loved ones, many of whom work for American.”

Frishkorn was also an active member of APFA. In an in memoriam post on its website, APFA said Frishkorn was “the first American team member to lose his life after contracting the illness.”

“Our industry, our airline and all of us have been affected by COVID-19 in different ways. But until now, we hadn’t lost one of our own,” read the tribute. “This loss hits home in a very different, personal way from the headlines.”

According to data compiled by The New York Times, there have been more than 397,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12,000 deaths in the U.S., as of April 8.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.