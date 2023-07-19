Should a Solo Plane Passenger Have to Move Seats So a Family Can Sit Together? A Travel Expert Answers

A debate about plane etiquette has gone viral: Should someone traveling alone have to give up their assigned seat to accommodate a family who is seated separately moving to be together?

On Tuesday, commenters battled it out in the comments of an Instagram post from the Today Show on the topic. Sunny Anderson, star of Food Network's The Kitchen even weighed in on, explaining her take: "Sorry, mom. I'm sitting in the window seat for my anxiety. I shouldn't be forced to explain that for your visible issues or picked on about it. If ever I can't get a window seat, I legit look for another flight," Anderson wrote.

The comments were divided, but the majority were seemingly in support of the solo traveler.

Today's post was based on a viral TikTok, in which a lone flyer recounted their experience where a mom of two was already sitting in her assigned window seat when she boarded the plane. The mom immediately asked the solo flier to switch to a middle seat so the family could sit together.

So, what’s the proper etiquette to follow in a situation like this? PEOPLE asked travel expert, advisor and writer Nicole Campoy Jackson of Fora Travel to share her tips for handling a similar situation.



Who is in the right?

“In this particular case [of the Tiktoker], I understand why she didn’t want to move. A window seat, especially one pre-booked as such, is very much not the same thing as a middle seat,” Jackson says.

The official practices of individual airlines and their regulating bodies are typically in agreement with Jackson. Passengers should always check the policies of their airline before booking..



How do you prevent this situation?

“As much as it’s possible, passengers should be choosing their seats ahead of time for this exact reason,” she advises. “I don’t think that you can board a plane with the expectation of someone leaving their seat for you.”

With a few exceptions, airlines offer seat selection as part of the booking process, which passengers can utilize to ensure their party is seated next to, or near, one another.

However, some airlines charge extra for the privilege of choosing your exact seat, creating a barrier for some flyers looking.

In the summer of 2022, a new guideline was issued by the Department of Transportation that should help eliminate this issue: The agency's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection sent out a notice that "encouraged," but did not require, U.S. airlines "to have policies that enable children to be seated adjacent to an accompanying adult to the maximum extent practicable and at no additional cost."

Whose responsibility is a last-minute seating switch?

Not the displaced passenger's, says Jackson.

It’s really up to the airline and flight attendants to offer customer service for the family if someone declines to switch seats, she says. When there's a conflict, “It’s no longer that one passenger’s responsibility,"

Should anyone expect special treatment?

"Generally speaking, don’t board a plane expecting passengers to shift for you," says Jackson, especially if your seat is not as comfortable as (or more than) theirs."



A mix of opinions were brought to the comments section on the Today Show’s post about the subject, but one seemed to find the middle ground.

"Think it’s as okay to ask as it is okay to say no," the commenter wrote. "We need to accept as a society that saying ‘no’ to something isn’t offensive, and that asking for something isn’t rude."

