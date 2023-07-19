Transgender Man in Wheelchair Was Shot with Pellet Gun as Group Yelled Slurs at Him: 'Despicable'

A transgender man in a wheelchair said he was shot five times in a transphobic attack on Saturday in Pontiac, Michigan

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 19, 2023 01:38PM EDT
Disabled Michigan man says he was shot by a pellet gun in transphobic attack Andrew Blake-Newton
Photo:

NBC News/Youtube

A transgender man in a wheelchair says he was shot five times in a transphobic attack while going to the gas station to buy a snack on Saturday in Pontiac, Mich.

According to NBC, Andrew Blake-Newton, 30, said he was riding along the sidewalk just after midnight around 12.17 a.m. when he was repeatedly shot by a pellet gun coming from a car of people hurling anti-transgender slurs.

“It was so bad I was leaking fluid and puddles of fluid were around my legs at the hospital,” he told NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit, pointing to several places where he had been shot.

“Since this happened, I can't get comfortable. I’ve barely been able to sleep due to the pain," he added.

Blake-Newton said the people who shot him were in a beige-colored sedan and laughed when they drove off.

The alleged victim’s husband, Gareth Newton, told WDIV, “I’m glad he’s still with me. I would have been heartbroken if I’d lost him.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

“It is reprehensible that someone would do such a cowardly and despicable thing to an individual in a wheelchair, and they need to be held accountable,” Oakland County’s Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement, as per reports. 

The Sheriff also offered a reward of $1,000 for information that can lead to an arrest.

Targeted attacks on LGBTQ Americans have increased in the past year, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League and LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD, citing over 350 anti-LGBTQ hate incidents in the U.S. from the period starting June 2022.  

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Last month, transgender actor Elliot Page said that many transgender people no longer feel as safe as they used to. 

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Page discussed a transphobic attack he faced on the corner of Sunset and La Cienega Boulevards in West Hollywood, which he describes in his book, Pageboy.

“'I’m going to f---ing gay bash you, f-----,' ” the man threatened when Page ran inside the store to employees for help, “This is why I need a gun!”

“Now when I’m in Los Angeles, I don’t feel comfortable like I used to going for walks,” Page said.

Related Articles
Katie Koch, Joel Manke, Ill. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
Wis. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
ody bags are laid out at the scene where dozens of bodies have been found in shallow graves in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southern Kenya on April 24, 2023. The number of people who died in connection with KenyaÃ¢ÂÂs doomsday cult has crossed the 400 mark as detectives exhumed 12 more bodies on Monday, July 18, 2023, believed to be followers of a pastor who ordered them to fast to death in order to meet Jesus. Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is linked to the cult based in a forested area in Malindi, coastal Kenya, is in police custody, along with 36 other suspects. All have yet to be charged.
More Than 400 Found Dead from Kenya Doomsday Cult
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Case: Mom Says 'Hopefully' Suspect Is Being Pursued, Police Say No Evidence of Toddler on Road
Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994
Police Investigating Tupac Shakur's 1996 Unsolved Murder Searched a Vegas-Area House
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Police Reveal Reaction of Rex Heuermann's Family After His Arrest in Long Island Serial Killer Case
Majesty williams found in mexico after being missing for 2 years
A Georgia Girl Who Vanished 2 Years Ago Was Just Found Safe in Mexico
Girl, 12, Charged With Throwing Acid on Girl, 11, During Playground Argument
Child Recovering From Acid Attack at Playground Speaks Out: 'I Hope She Gets What She Deserves'
HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mom of Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 Says Daughter Was Kidnapped by Someone Who Is 'Absolutely' at Large
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Inside the Carlee Russell Case: What Happened to Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 to Report Child Missing?
Former worker kills 2 at Harvey Shipyard before being killed by deputies
Former Employee Shot Dead After Killing 2 at Louisiana Shipyard: Police
Bridget Webster; Charity Perry; Kristin Smith; Ashley Real
Deaths of 4 Women in 3 Months Are Linked, Say Authorities in Oregon
Jailene Flores, killed by Armoni Henry, shooting that unfolded in broad daylight inside the grocery store this week
Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend After She Took an AirTag Off Her Car That he Placed There
Donovan Halstead daughter, murder/ suicide in California
Calif. Man Kills 8-Year-Old Daughter, Then Self in Murder Suicide Hours After Girl’s Mother Was Granted a Restraining Order
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer Suspect
Hairs Found on Victims' Bodies Were Crucial Evidence Against Long Island Serial Killer Suspect: Prosecutor
Monica de Leon Barba released by kidnappers
California Woman, 30, Returns Home After Being Kidnapped in Mexico While Walking Dog 8 Months Ago
Vickie Lynn Belk
Man Arrested in 1979 Cold Case Murder of Md. Mom Who Was Found Fatally Shot in Woods