Train Gets the Summer on Track as They Collaborate with Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine on 'I Know' (Exclusive)

"I really can't believe how pop and cool she sounds on this song as a country singer," Pat Monahan tells PEOPLE

By
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres author page photo
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres is a writer for PEOPLE digital, covering everything from country music to pets to that love story that will have you shedding some tears. When she is not at her laptop, she remains in a state of mourning over the demise of Rascal Flatts.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 09:10AM EDT

Train frontman Pat Monahan has long loved to dip his musical toes into the country music pool, collaborating in the past with everyone from “Burning House” hitmaker Cam to Miranda Lambert's bestie Ashley Monroe. But for the single "I Know," Monahan knew he wanted someone that just sounded different.

So, he called Tenille Townes.

"I really can't believe how pop and cool she sounds on this song as a country singer," Monahan tells PEOPLE in a recent interview about the reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year and two-time JUNO Award winner. "She really did an amazing job."

Train I Know single art
Train's "I Know" featuring Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine.

Courtesy Train

Indeed, the "Somebody's Daughter" hitmaker has a voice that certainly stands out from the rest of the impressive class of women making their way in the country music industry at the moment. And while Monahan or the members of Train never physically found themselves in the studio with Townes, the magic that their combined voices made was obvious from the start. 

"Everybody just [records] either in their own little studio or at home," Monahan says with a slight huff. "Everyone goes and finds a place to throw some things in, and then we sort it out."

Tenille Townes
Tenille Townes. John Shearer

For this particular song, written alongside the likes of Simon Öbom, Gustav Påsen Gällhagen and Gino the Ghost while also including the additional vocals of multi-platinum rapper and "I Know" co-writer Bryce Vine, Monahan found himself recording once again in his home studio in Washington. "It's a s---ty little house with one room," he tells PEOPLE of his creative space with a laugh. "I can get a lot done there because there's no glamour to it."

Granted, Monahan says he stopped chasing the glamour in both his personal and professional life a long time ago, having instead chosen the path of anonymity whenever possible. "I've never been a famous guy," Monahan, 54, replies. "But we have famous music and that makes for a really good life."

Pat Monahan with band Train 2022 photographed at Studio B Portraits in Issaquah
Train in 2022.

Brooke Clark - AM Gold project

Indeed, throughout a career that has spanned nearly 30 years, Monahan has seen the definition of celebrity change greatly, leaving him to feel no sense of yearning for that sort of life anymore. 

"I think as a young person, everybody wants fame because it seems so glamorous and interesting," he says. "And then you're around really famous people, and it's such a really difficult life. It's a hassle. There was a time when it went from something I really wanted to something that I really did not want."

Nevertheless, Monahan says he still wants the music that he helps create to touch people and change people and maybe even make them smile when they otherwise wouldn't be doing so. So, he continues creating music such as "I Know."

“I would love to see this song do well for the writers' sake,” Monahan says of the song. which serves as the first Train single that he doesn’t serve as the main author on. "It helps in our repertoire too because it's such a fun summery song. It just seems like a really good time to put a song like this out."

Certainly, the song will serve up some major good vibes in the setlist of the multi-Grammy Award-winning band this summer as they head out on tour armed with a setlist spanning over three decades, including the likes of massive hits such as "Meet Virginia," "Hey Soul Sister" and "Calling All Angels."

Train live
Train live in concert.

Ben Zucker

"It's going to be interesting to see how things evolve with 'I Know,'" says Monahan, who with Train released their critically acclaimed 11th studio album, AM Gold, last year. "I'm not sure how much radio will care. I'm not sure how many playlists it will get on. I'm not very present or, at least, popular on TikTok. I know Bryce is though."

He jokingly adds, "Maybe this will attract a new TikTok audience, and I'll start getting better at TikTok! My [14-year-old] daughter's really good at it, so I think she and I are going to do some things."

Related Articles
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Forgets the Lyrics to 'I Drink Wine' While Performing in Las Vegas and Laughs: 'Bloody Hell!'
Bebe Rexha at the Warner Music Grammy Party held at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bebe Rexha Returns to the Stage After Assault by Concertgoer: 'No Phones in the Face — Thank God'
Cardi B and Hamish Harding
Cardi B Slams Billionaire's Stepson Going to Blink-182 Show While He's Missing: 'You Supposed to Be Crying'
Bad Bunny Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny Says the 'Only Thing I Have Is My Privacy' amid Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors: 'No One Respects' It
katy perry instagram no credit posted 4/30/23 https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?hl=en
Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Orlando Bloom Formed a Sober Pact: 'Doing It Together Makes It Easier' (Exclusive)
Russell Simmons
All About Russell Simmons' Family Drama, Involving Kimora Lee Simmons and Their 2 Daughters
Ava Max performs at Fabrique on May 15, 2023 in Milan, Italy.
Ava Max 'Slapped' by Concertgoer on Stage, Says He's Banned from Her Shows: 'He Scratched the Inside of My Eye'
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says She Went to 'Marriage Counseling' Pre-Divorce and Knew It 'Wasn't Going to' Work (Exclusive)
Halsey and Katy Perry
Halsey Says Katy Perry Concert 'Changed My Life'
Mick Jagger , Melanie Hamrick
Melanie Hamrick Reveals Mick Jagger Gave Her a 'Promise Ring' amid Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)
Imagine Dragons press photo 2023
Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Imagine Dragons Documentary Film Chronicling Their 'One in a Billion' Shot (Exclusive)
Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Is in a 'Loving' Same-Sex Relationship of 8 Years: 'Imperative That I Speak My Truth'
Michael Ray
Michael Ray Details the 'Dark' Depression He Faced After Divorce: 'I Was Getting Very Angry' (Exclusive)
Cyndi Lauper performing at a WNEW Christmas Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 19, 1986.
Cyndi Lauper Says She Recorded 'True Colors' to 'Feel Better' After Her Friend Died of AIDS (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Announces Even More International Eras Tour Dates: 'I Can't Wait'
Winner Ike Turner with son Ike Turner Jr. at the 49th annual Grammy Awards, September 11, 2007
Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Arrested on Charges of Crack Possession: 'He Tried to Eat the Drugs' (Exclusive)