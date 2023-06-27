Trader Joe’s Reveals Their Summer Lineup — Including a New Ice Cream Flavor

Trader Joe’s is ringing in summer with a slew of new and returning products.



The grocery store’s latest podcast episode highlighted the chain’s exciting offerings, which are perfect for sunny picnics and backyard barbecues. Hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan revealed all the goods — from strawberry and jalapeño crisps to tangerine cream bars.



Read on for all the new and returning products, along with the best ways to pair them.



Photo Courtesy of Trader Joeâs Â©2023

S'mores Ice Cream

Trader Joe’s newest ice cream flavor is a twist on a summertime staple. S’mores ice cream is, of course, graham cracker-flavored ice cream featuring chocolate swirls and marshmallows. “It's not so much a deconstructed s'more as it is a mixed up ice cream that is absolutely s'more-like in its flavors,” Sloan said on the podcast.



Photo Courtesy of Trader Joeâs Â©2023

Sugar Cones

A perfect match for the grocery store chain’s seasonal ice cream flavor, sugar cones are back this summer and are here to elevate ice cream socials and movie nights alike.

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joeâs Â©2023

Tangerine Cream Bars

These popular frozen desserts are another item reclaiming their spot in the frozen aisle for the season. The tangerine cream bars consist of tangerine-orange sorbet with a creamy vanilla ice cream interior.

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joeâs Â©2023

Ube Mochi

Made of purple yams and sweet rice dough, ube mochi joins the list of returning frozen treats at the end of June. “The ube flavor in this mochi is sweet. It's a subtle flavor. It's a captivatingly, just can't describe it, kind of taste that maybe that's in part why people love it so much,” Sloan said of the product.

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joeâs Â©2023

Strawberry and Jalapeño Crisps

Similar to Trader Joe’s fig and olive crisps, this flavor is a summery twist. Great to pair with a dip for an outdoor gathering, the strawberry and jalapeño bites elevate appetizers with a crunchy-crispy and sweet-spicy mix.

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joeâs Â©2023

Crunchy Jalapeño, Lime and Onion

If you still haven’t gotten your spicy fix, turn to this returning product. “I put it on scrambled eggs. I put it in rice or cauliflower rice. It just adds the flavor,” Miller said. Sloan added: “I like this on tacos.”

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joeâs Â©2023

Organic Mafalda Corta Pasta

Trader Joe’s is always toying with new, fun pasta shapes and the mafalda corta pasta is no exception. The short-cut pasta is reminiscent of mini lasagna pieces. Sloan explained that it’s made with bronze dye, which affects the pasta’s texture. “It means the extruder through which the semolina dough is passed has some roughness to it. And if you look at this pasta up close, it's not perfectly smooth. And it's just an amazing way to get the sauce to literally stick to the pasta,” he said on the podcast.

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joeâs Â©2023

Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars

The new strawberry lemonade ice bars are made in Italy and encompass the quintessential flavors of summer there with fruity, citrus-y notes. Set to hit stores at the end of June, each bar in the six-pack is 45 calories a pop, according to the podcast hosts.

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joeâs Â©2023

Mozzarella Cheese Pearls

It’s always a good day when Trader Joe’s announces a new cheese product. Give a warm welcome to the brand’s new fresh mozzarella pearls. Perfect for caprese skewers or a hearty pasta salad dish, the mini balls of mozzarella are bite-sized and easily snackable.

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joeâs Â©2023

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

This zesty hummus replaces a discontinued version. The “new and improved” dip is topped with a “roasted red pepper relish of sorts,” Miller explained in the podcast, making for varied texture when dunking crackers or pita chips.

