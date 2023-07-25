Trader Joe’s Recalls 2 Types of Cookies After Discovering That They 'May Contain Rocks'

Customers are encouraged to throw out their almond windmill cookies and dark chocolate chunk and almond cookies

Published on July 25, 2023 12:07PM EDT
Trader Joe's Recall
Trader Joe's recalls almond windmill cookies and dark chocolate chunk almond cookies. Photo:

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s is announcing a recall of two popular products over fears that they may contain rocks. 

The trendy grocery chain urged customers in possession of the Trader Joe’s almond windmill cookies and the Trader Joe’s dark chocolate chunk and almond cookies to get rid of their cookies.

“We have been alerted by our supplier…that product with the below sell by date codes may contain rocks,” a statement on Trader Joe’s website reads. 

The affected almond windmill cookies have an expiration date between Oct. 19, 2023 and Oct. 21, 2023. Dark chocolate chunk and almond cookies with an expiration date between Oct. 17, 2023 and Oct. 21, 2023 should also not be consumed. 

trader-joes
Trader Joe's recalls two kinds of cookies. Geri Lavrov/Moment Mobile/Getty Image

All products that are potentially affected by the recall at Trader Joe’s stores have been removed and destroyed, says the statement. 

Trader Joe’s is urging customers to dispose of the product or return the product to Trader Joe’s for a full refund. 

Customers with questions can reach out to Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or send an email.

