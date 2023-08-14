Tracy Morgan Reveals He’s Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'It Cuts My Appetite in Half'

“I take Ozempic every Thursday," the comedian and actor said

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 01:14PM EDT
Image
Tracy Morgan. Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty

Tracy Morgan is the latest celebrity to reveal that he’s taking Ozempic for weight loss.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the comedian and actor, 54, was explaining how he goes to the gym every day at 10 a.m. when hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager complimented how good he looks.

“You’ve been working on your body and your health,” Kotb, 59, said before Morgan quickly responded, “No, that’s Ozempic.”

“That’s how this weight got lost,” he added. “I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic."

“And I ain't letting it go!” Morgan quipped as Kotb and Bush Hager, 41, laughed.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morgan then confirmed he’s taking the weekly injections after the co-hosts asked if he was really on the medication for weight loss. 

“I take Ozempic every Thursday,” he said while mimicking how he takes the injection in his stomach.

“It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos,” Morgan said jokingly.

Other stars have also opened up taking Ozempic and similar drugs for weight loss, including Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Patti Stanger, Emily Simpson, Sharon Osbourne, Charles Barkley, and more.

Related Articles
Jeremy Renner Spends Time in Hyperbaric Chamber Twice a Day Following Snowplow Accident Recovery
Jeremy Renner Spends Time in Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Twice a Day Following Snowplow Accident
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow attend the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Heather Dubrow Shows 'Appreciation' for Husband Terry After His Mini-Stroke: ‘Thank God You're Healthy'
New Covid Variant EG.5 Now Makes Up Majority of New Infections Nationwide
New COVID Variant EG.5 Now Makes Up Largest Proportion of New Infections Nationwide
Scheana Shay
'Vanderpump Rules'' Scheana Shay Says 'Stress and Anxiety' Led to Unhealthy Weight Loss
Close-up two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub
Many Cancer Patients Turn To Binge Drinking — Even During Treatment, New Study Finds
TikToker Kyle Prue Shares Lyme Disease Struggle in Defense of Bella Hadid
TikToker Kyle Prue Reveals Lyme Disease Struggle: 'I Have Entire Organs That Are Non-Functioning'
TikToks Bella Brave, 9, Still Hoping for Life-Saving Bowel Transplant;
TikTok's Bella Brave, 9, Still Hoping for Life-Saving Bowel Transplant: 'She Just Wants to Spread Joy' (Exclusive)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19064 -- Pictured: (l-r) Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Heather Dubrow 'Grateful' After Husband Terry’s 'Scary' Mini-Stroke: 'This Could’ve Gone Very Differently'
Sasha Pieterse Explains How to a Plan the Ultimate Party and Not âFreak Outâ
'Pretty Little Liars'’ Sasha Pieterse Says It Was 'Disheartening' Gaining 70 Lbs. at Age 17 Due to PCOS
Kerry Washington Hulu's 'UnPrisoned' film FYC event, Disney FYC Fest, Los Angeles
Kerry Washington Recalls Suffering from Panic Attacks at Age 7 in New Memoir: 'Dizzied with Terror'
Champagne Doorbell! Movie Theater! Infinity Pool! Dr. Terry & Heather Dubrow Open Up About ChÃ¢teau Dubrow
'Botched'’s Terry Dubrow Says Wife Heather 'Saved My Life' After Suffering 'Terrifying' Mini-Stroke
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Thriving' at 56 After Becoming 'More Self-Conscious' About Her Health (Exclusive)
Whitney Port Opens Up About 'Disordered Eating': I'm obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs.
Whitney Port Talks About Her 'Disordered Eating': ‘I'm Obviously Not Giving My Body the Nutrients It Needs’
RILEY KEOUGH and ANDREW GARFIELD in UNDER THE SILVER LAKE
Riley Keough Ate Peanuts Before a Kissing Scene with Allergic Andrew Garfield: They Had to 'Shut the Set Down'
Hailee Steinfeld participates in the Core Hydration. Where Balance Begins. panel
Hailee Steinfeld Says She's Found a Balance Between Feeling 'Grounded' and 'Embracing the Chaos Into My Personal Life'
Kim Kardashian Encourages Fans to Screen for Cancer After Getting Prenuvo Full Body Scan
Kim Kardashian Encourages Fans to Screen for Cancer After Getting $2,500 Full Body Scan Herself