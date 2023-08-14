Tracy Morgan is the latest celebrity to reveal that he’s taking Ozempic for weight loss.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the comedian and actor, 54, was explaining how he goes to the gym every day at 10 a.m. when hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager complimented how good he looks.

“You’ve been working on your body and your health,” Kotb, 59, said before Morgan quickly responded, “No, that’s Ozempic.”

“That’s how this weight got lost,” he added. “I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic."

“And I ain't letting it go!” Morgan quipped as Kotb and Bush Hager, 41, laughed.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

Morgan then confirmed he’s taking the weekly injections after the co-hosts asked if he was really on the medication for weight loss.

“I take Ozempic every Thursday,” he said while mimicking how he takes the injection in his stomach.

“It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos,” Morgan said jokingly.

Other stars have also opened up taking Ozempic and similar drugs for weight loss, including Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Patti Stanger, Emily Simpson, Sharon Osbourne, Charles Barkley, and more.

