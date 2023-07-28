Tracee Ellis Ross Twins with Mom Diana Ross in Sweet Selfie: 'Lunch Date with My Mama'

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles on a lunch date Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 28, 2023 01:56PM EDT
Tracee Ellis Ross Diana Ross
Photo:

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross look more alike every day!

The mother-daughter duo posed for a selfie together, shared by the Girlfriends actress, 50, on Instagram Thursday. In the photo, Tracee and Diana smile cheek-to-cheek as they pose for the camera.

"Lunch date with my mama," she captioned the shot.

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
George Pimentel/Getty

The "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" singer, 79, is also mom to sons Evan, 34, and Ross, 35, and daughters Chudney, 47, and Rhonda, 51.

Tracee opened up about what it was like to have the iconic singer as a mom in her 2022 InStyle cover story.

"My mom was extremely present," she said. "Waking us up for school, sitting for dinner with us and giving us a genuine, anchored, real family life and home life. The most important thing to my mother was not fame, it was her children."

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Callaway Lane, Chudney Ross, Evan Ross, Jagger Snow Ross, Diana Ross, host Tracee Ellis Ross, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Indigo Naess, Ross Naess, and Bronx Wentz pose in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Black-ish star has shared her gratitude for her whole family and applauded her mom specifically for being so present and dedicated despite the demands of her career.

"The Diana Ross that the world knows — this global, international icon who paved the way and changed what glamour looked like and who Black women were in the world, particularly in that capacity — her Diana Ross-ness doesn't hold a candle to her mom-ness," she said on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series No Filter with Naomi.

"I'm so close with my mom and my family," she added.

