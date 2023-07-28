Tracee Ellis Ross Twins with Mom Diana Ross in Sweet Selfie: 'Lunch Date with My Mama'

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross look more alike every day!

The mother-daughter duo posed for a selfie together, shared by the Girlfriends actress, 50, on Instagram Thursday. In the photo, Tracee and Diana smile cheek-to-cheek as they pose for the camera.

"Lunch date with my mama," she captioned the shot.

George Pimentel/Getty

The "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" singer, 79, is also mom to sons Evan, 34, and Ross, 35, and daughters Chudney, 47, and Rhonda, 51.

Tracee opened up about what it was like to have the iconic singer as a mom in her 2022 InStyle cover story.

"My mom was extremely present," she said. "Waking us up for school, sitting for dinner with us and giving us a genuine, anchored, real family life and home life. The most important thing to my mother was not fame, it was her children."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Black-ish star has shared her gratitude for her whole family and applauded her mom specifically for being so present and dedicated despite the demands of her career.

"The Diana Ross that the world knows — this global, international icon who paved the way and changed what glamour looked like and who Black women were in the world, particularly in that capacity — her Diana Ross-ness doesn't hold a candle to her mom-ness," she said on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series No Filter with Naomi.

"I'm so close with my mom and my family," she added.

