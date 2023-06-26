Tracee Ellis Ross Poses in Nothing but a Lace Bra, Tights and Sunglasses in New Sultry Photos

Tracee Ellis Ross is dialing up the heat.

The former Black-ish star flaunted her sexy side in a series of pictures shared over the weekend.

In the first photo shared in her carousel, the 50-year-old actress poses in a bed clad in nothing but sheer tights, a lacy black bra and sunglasses. She lays down while turning her head to the side for a sultry mood.

Another snapshot, a selfie, gives a closer look at her voluminous curls and bangs as well as her square-frame shades and plunging lingerie. She puts on a poker face for the more serious shot.

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

Others outfit pictures in the Instagram dump showed the actress basking in the sun in summer style. In one, she lounges in a floral-pattern cover-up, rainbow-striped bikini and a straw fedora. In another she sits on steps and takes a mirror selfie wearing a scoop-neck tank top and green pants. She also holds her hair up in a ponytail.

The Pattern Beauty founder didn’t caption the post, letting the sexy photos — and the praise from her fans — do the talking.

One follower commented, “This photo truly reveals the true essence of your beauty,” while another complimented, “You’re so inspiring!”

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

When it comes to rocking skin-baring style, which includes a bikini or two, Ross listens to her body.

"I have worn the same shape bikini since I was a teenager," she told PEOPLE exclusively in April at Tiffany & Co.’s flagship reopening in New York City. "It's just what works on my body. "

Ross also knows what she doesn't like. "This whole high-waist, where people pull it up really high, no, ma'am," she said.

"I like a string bikini that hangs down like I'm in the '70s," she explained of her bathing suit silhouette of choice, adding, "And I love a triangle top. It's the most flattering for my breasts."

It’s a different story when she’s taking in the rays: "When I'm tanning, I am topless," she admitted. "Shh, don't tell nobody, but I don't like tan lines."

Ultimately, the Girlfriends alum has felt the sexiest she’s ever been.

"I think I'm the sexiest I've ever been. I feel fantastic and I feel like the world is my oyster," she shared in an interview on Today in January, just two months after she turned 50 in October.

Getting older is a privilege in Ross' eyes.

"Well, I personally have always loved getting older, like genuinely, I think it's an honor to get older. Not everybody gets to get older, and I'm not sure why we don't look at it that way," she said in NPR's It's Been a Minute podcast.

"I know we are obsessed with youth. I would not go back if you paid me. Sure, my skin was tighter. Sure, my legs held muscle in a different way. But, I am so much more comfortable in my skin."

