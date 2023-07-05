Tracee Ellis Ross Models Barely There Lace Look in Paris: 'I Felt Like a Dream'

"The PURE JOY I get from playing in my closet," the 'Black-ish' star captioned her post modeling the see-through, lacy look

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 07:40PM EDT
Tracee Ellis Ross wears a lace look in Paris.
Tracee Ellis Ross poses in a see-through, lacy look in Paris. Photo:

Instagram/traceeellisross

Tracee is getting lacy!

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to share a peek into her personal styling process — and some stunning snapshots of herself.

The Black-ish star, 50, wore an all-lace ensemble paired with an oversized tuxedo jacket in the new post. “The PURE JOY I get from playing in my closet and putting together a look!" she captioned the post.

Ross posed in what appears to be a hotel room for the Paris photoshoot, giving the camera everything from an ear-to-ear smile to a sultry stare as she modeled the lacy look.

The Emmy-nominated actress went on to share a play-by-play of how she pieced the 'fit together using both new purchases and closet staples.

“I bought these @ysl lace pants a while ago,” she wrote in the caption. “Never wore em. Couldn’t figure em out. Then I bought this @prada lace dress and the stars aligned.”

Ross continued, “And my gawd …I felt like a dream. Thank you Paris for giving this look a chic backdrop.”

Underneath the ornate dress and pants, Ross opted for a pop of — well, more black. The Girlfriends actress layered a bra-and-panty set from sustainable lingerie and swimwear brand Araks under the lacy outer layer.

Tracee Ellis Ross Models Barely-There Lace Look in Paris
Tracee Ellis Ross models an all-lace outfit in a new Instagram post shared from Paris.

Instagram/traceeellisross

Ross paired the black undergarments and contrasting lace pieces with matching Bottega Veneta pumps, as well as some older residents of her closet — a pair of chunky Prada earrings and an oversized tuxedo jacket, both black.

For hair and makeup, the actress slicked her hair back for a sleek bun and rocked a natural, dewy base look topped off with a bold red lip.

Ross finished her post by teasing an outfit repeat of the all-black, barely-there ensemble: “It’s so good y’all might see this one again.”

Tracee Ellis Ross Models Barely-There Lace Look in Paris
Tracee Ellis Ross models an all-lace outfit in a new Instagram post shared from Paris.

Instagram/traceeellisross

The actress' friends, including Rita Wilson and celebrity choreographer Fatima Robinson, flooded her comment section with love. Robinson gave her a stamp of approval — “That’s a Fatima outfit 🖤” — while the Sleepless in Seattle actress wrote, “Most excellent!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Known for her bare-all lingerie and swimwear photos on Instagram, Ross recently took to the app to share some sultry snapshots of herself clad in nothing but sheer tights, a lacy black bra and sunnies. The actress shared no caption with the photos, instead letting them speak for themselves.

In April, the actress chatted with PEOPLE about the unmatched swimsuit game she frequently shows off in her photo dumps.

"I have worn the same shape bikini since I was a teenager,” Ross revealed. "I like a string bikini that hangs down like I'm in the '70s. And I love a triangle top. It's the most flattering for my breasts."

But when she sunbathes, the actress opts for an even more risqué — and less Instagrammable — look. "When I'm tanning, I am topless," she admitted to PEOPLE. "Shh, don't tell nobody, but I don't like tan lines."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian 17 Carat Belt
Kim Kardashian Wore a 17-Carat Custom Diamond Belt to the Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons
Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Sydney Sweeney Officially Debuts Her Blonder 'Sun-Kissed' Hair at Couture Fashion Week (Exclusive)
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023
Florence Pugh Debuts Pink Buzz Cut in See-Through Gown at the Valentino Show at Paris Fashion Week
Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023
Heidi Klum’s Skin-Baring Jean Paul Gaultier Gown Has the Most Daring Sky-High Slit
Camilla Cabello outfit roundup
Camila Cabello Is Living Her Best Hot Girl Summer at Paris Fashion Week — See All Her Looks!
Emma Thompson attends the Giorgio Armani Priva Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Emma Thompson Nails the Barbiecore Trend in a Hot Pink Suit at Her First-Ever Fashion Show
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.
See What Your Fave Celebs — Including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady — Wore to the Star-Studded White Party
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Royal Albert Hall on May 31, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly Punches Fan in the Face — at Their Request — Mid-Concert: 'Making Dreams Come True'
Natalie Portman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Cardi B and offset coming out the Balenciaga store in Paris
Cardi B and Offset Show Off P.D.A. in Paris for First Sighting Since Cheating Rumors
Kaia gerber and Austin Butler coming out Costes in Paris
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands on Restaurant Date Night in Paris
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Pose Together at Giorgio Armani Show During Paris Fashion Week
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Reese Witherspoon Poses in Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’
jen garner goggles
Jennifer Garner Wishes Fans a 'Happy Summer' While Modeling a Variety of Quirky Swim Goggles
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Lupita Nyong'o Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Chanel Fashion Show in Paris
Kate Hudson Galivants Around Paris With FiancÃ©e Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Gallivants Around France with Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'Paris We Love You'