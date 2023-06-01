Tourist Who Drove Down Boat Ramp into Hawaii Harbor Said GPS Told Her to 'Take This Route': Police

Police said "there were no injuries and only one person in the vehicle, who was extricated safely"

By Laura Barcella
Published on June 1, 2023 03:39 PM
The small boat marina and harbor at Honokohau is viewed on December 16, 2016
Kailua Bay. Photo:

George Rose/Getty

A Hawaii tourist drove her car into a harbor thanks to GPS just weeks after a similar incident took place.

The latest snafu took place shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday "when the driver of a vehicle proceeded to drive down the boat ramp at Honokohau Harbor," the Hawaiʻi Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE .

"The vehicle then veered off the ramp into deep water," police said, adding that the driver said "she was using a GPS that lead her to take this route."

The driver reportedly thought the water was a puddle, according to Hawaii News Now.

Footage from the incident shared on social media showed a group of boaters calling out to the tourist to get out of the car as it took on water.

You gotta leave the car," one bystander called out. "Hurry up!”

A witness told Hawaii News Now that it took "some time" and that "she ended up grabbing her backpack or purse, all of her belongings that she could grab before she got out."

Video showed the group directing the woman to swim towards their boat before getting her to safety.

“What a way to end a day, huh?” one quipped.

Police said "there were no injuries and only one person in the vehicle, who was extricated safely." Her car was also removed from the water.

This incident came weeks after the same fate befell another vehicle at that same location.

In that instance, two tourists were on their way to a manta ray tour when they drove into the harbor according to The Washington Post.

Witness Christie Hutchinson was about to haul her boat in after a morning on the water with her husband and their friends, when she saw the vehicle suddenly head down the boat ramp and into the water, according to the newspaper.

Hutchinson filmed the van's descent on her phone. "Pretty sure that wasn't supposed to happen," she said in the clip, which she later posted on social media.

Neither woman in the car, whom Hutchinson said were sisters, sustained injuries, per The Post.

