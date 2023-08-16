WATCH: Tourist Caught Climbing Rome’s Iconic Trevi Fountain to Fill Her Water Bottle

A tourist took sightseeing too far in Rome last month as they climbed one of the ancient city’s most famous landmarks.

In July, a woman was caught on video by a fellow sightseer climbing into the iconic Trevi Fountain — an 18th century landmark and one of the city's most popular tourist spots. In the clip, shared on TikTok, the tourist, who is dressed in white capri pants and a blue shirt, held an empty plastic bottle under one of the fountain’s waterfalls and appeared to fill up the bottle with water from the spout.

Onlookers watched in shock as she entered and exited the fountain, which approximately 1,000 tourists are estimated to visit every hour.

After the bottle is filled, the woman balances on uneven stones as she makes her way out of the fountain and back to the viewing area, where other tourists stand.

A police officer wearing a bright yellow vest that read “Polizia Roma Capitale” had blown her whistle as the woman exited the fountain. The guard then approached the tourist and after a short conversation, escorted her away from the landmark.

According to a TripAdvisor review, in 2016 another tourist similarly, decided to forgo the usual sightseeing route and opted to take a dip in the fountain. That individual recounted that officials will fine any individual who enters the fountain €450, about $491. The reviewer called it “one of the most unique and beautiful souvenirs,” despite the hefty financial consequences.

The fountain is known for a legend that promises if a tourist throws a coin into its pool they’ll return to the city in the future.

Atlantide Phototravel/Getty

This year, tourism rates in Rome, as well as other popular European destinations like Barcelona, Spain, and Santorini, Greece, are estimated to exceed those of 2019, pre-pandemic, according to a report from the Associated Press.

American travelers are largely to thank for the upswing in tourism, the outlet reported, as the strong U.S. dollar value motivated many to take long-awaited trips.

Despite the volume of tourists, many visitors aren’t letting the busyness stop them.

“The crowds don’t deter us,” Lauren Gonzalez, 25, told the outlet. “We live in Florida. We have all been to Disney World in the heat. We are all good.”

