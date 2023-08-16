WATCH: Tourist Caught Climbing Rome’s Iconic Trevi Fountain to Fill Her Water Bottle

A tourist was caught on video by a fellow sightseer as she climbed into the historic 18th century fountain in July

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 05:53PM EDT

A tourist took sightseeing too far in Rome last month as they climbed one of the ancient city’s most famous landmarks.

In July, a woman was caught on video by a fellow sightseer climbing into the iconic Trevi Fountain — an 18th century landmark and one of the city's most popular tourist spots. In the clip, shared on TikTok, the tourist, who is dressed in white capri pants and a blue shirt, held an empty plastic bottle under one of the fountain’s waterfalls and appeared to fill up the bottle with water from the spout.

Onlookers watched in shock as she entered and exited the fountain, which approximately 1,000 tourists are estimated to visit every hour.

After the bottle is filled, the woman balances on uneven stones as she makes her way out of the fountain and back to the viewing area, where other tourists stand.

A police officer wearing a bright yellow vest that read “Polizia Roma Capitale” had blown her whistle as the woman exited the fountain. The guard then approached the tourist and after a short conversation, escorted her away from the landmark.

According to a TripAdvisor review, in 2016 another tourist similarly, decided to forgo the usual sightseeing route and opted to take a dip in the fountain. That individual recounted that officials will fine any individual who enters the fountain €450, about $491. The reviewer called it “one of the most unique and beautiful souvenirs,” despite the hefty financial consequences.  

The fountain is known for a legend that promises if a tourist throws a coin into its pool they’ll return to the city in the future. 

Trevi fountain, Italy

Atlantide Phototravel/Getty

This year, tourism rates in Rome, as well as other popular European destinations like Barcelona, Spain, and Santorini, Greece, are estimated to exceed those of 2019, pre-pandemic, according to a report from the Associated Press.

American travelers are largely to thank for the upswing in tourism, the outlet reported, as the strong U.S. dollar value motivated many to take long-awaited trips.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite the volume of tourists, many visitors aren’t letting the busyness stop them. 

“The crowds don’t deter us,” Lauren Gonzalez, 25, told the outlet. “We live in Florida. We have all been to Disney World in the heat. We are all good.” 

Related Articles
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Only Murders in the Building - Season 3
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Vanessa Bryant and daughters, Eras Tour;
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Hurricane Katrina Aftermath
10 Hurricane Katrina Survivors Reveal Storm's Impact on Their Lives & New Orleans 15 Years Later
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour
mary fitzgerald
'Selling Sunset' 's Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet Celebrate in Morocco & More Celeb Vacations!
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
morris joplin
Did This French Aristocrat Have a Hand in the Deaths of Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and Other '60s Icons?
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020