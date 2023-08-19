Lifestyle Fashion At Tory Burch's Summer Sale, the Best Shoes, Bags, and Clothes Are Up to 73% Off You can shop for both summer and fall By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 19, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Generally when things are private, they’re meant to be kept secret. But this Tory Burch sale isn’t like that. The Tory Burch Private Sale has kicked off, and there are a whopping 2,000+ items you can score for less for a limited time. Plus, an additional 10 percent will automatically be applied at checkout. So, use this as your opportunity to beef up your fall wardrobe with preppy loafers, cozy sweater vests, and logo-splashed accessories, or take the plunge and spoil yourself for the rest of summer with a pair of stylish sandals and a bandeau bikini to match. Finds from the designer brand, which has been seen on Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, and Mindy Kaling, start at $26. There’s no code required to access the Private Sale, just enter your email address to unlock these discounts. Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote in Green Bold Flower, $170.10 (orig. $268) Tory Burch Heavy French Terry Sweatpant in Snow White, $53.10 (orig. $148) Tory Burch Printed Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit in Tory Navy/Sesame, $143.10 (orig. $318) Tory Burch Eleanor Loafer in Perfect Black, $134.10 (orig. $298) Tory Burch Kira Pearl Drop Earrings in Tory Gold/Dark Purple, $62.10 (orig. $98) Tory Burch Deep Pleated Tech Knit Skirt in Tory Navy/Offset Stripe, $179.10 (orig. $348) Tory Burch Ever-Ready Zip Tote in Sunset Glow, $215.10 (orig. $298) Tory Burch Veronica Plaid Poplin Shirt in Tomato Red, $107.10 (orig. $398) Tory Burch T Monogram Contrast Embossed Bi-Fold Wallet in Dauphin Blue/New Ivory, $143.10 (orig. $228) Tory Burch Bombé Miller Slide in Perfect Black, $107.10 (orig. $298) The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Keep Wearing Start at $80 at This Late Summer Sale Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote in Green Bold Flower, $170 (Save $98) Tory Burch Buy Now $268 $170 Have you been wanting to tote around a trendy Tory bag? Then scoop up the Ella Printed Tote while it’s marked down to $170. The exterior has a gorgeous green floral print and faux brown leather trim that is very fall. You can use it as simple arm candy for your fly ‘fit or more functionally as a work bag since it can fit a 15-inch laptop. Tory Burch Heavy French Terry Sweatpant in Snow White, $53 (Save $95) Tory Burch Buy Now $148 $53 Sweatpants probably don’t seem like a logical choice for summer, but you should reconsider: Kate Hudson recently wore a pair of white joggers while biking around England and Katie Holmes has already worn a gray pair twice this month. So as you can see, you really can wear them all the time. This French terry cotton pair from the brand is almost $100 off and comes in sizes XS to XL. The clean white color, which one shopper described as “beautiful,” is definitely summery, but it could also be broken out with the rest of your winter whites. You have so much room to play around with styling, too, as evidenced by another shopper who noted, “Can't wait to style it with a denim shirt or sweatshirt, heels or sneakers!” 35 Amazon Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds on Sale Before Labor Day — Prices Start at $6 Tory Burch Printed Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit in Tory Navy/Sesame, $143 (Save $175) Tory Burch Buy Now $318 $143 There’s still some time this year to splash at the pool and beach in a one-piece swimsuit. This one that’s more than half-off has a modest neckline that you won’t have to stress about, a strappy tie-back, and four-way stretch and SPF 50 fabric. It also just screams Tory Burch, as the logo is plastered all over it in a suave way. Don’t let your indecisiveness trump these amazing on-sale Tory Burch styles. Keep scrolling to shop shoes, jewelry, and clothing before the sale ends on Monday, August 21. Tory Burch Eleanor Loafer in Perfect Black, $134 (Save $164) Tory Burch Buy Now $298 $134 Tory Burch Kira Pearl Drop Earrings in Tory Gold/Dark Purple, $62 (Save $36) Tory Burch Buy Now $98 $62 Tory Burch Deep Pleated Tech Knit Skirt in Tory Navy/Offset Stripe, $179 (Save $169) Tory Burch Buy Now $348 $179 Tory Burch Ever-Ready Zip Tote in Sunset Glow, $215 (Save $83) Tory Burch Buy Now $298 $215 Tory Burch Veronica Plaid Poplin Shirt in Tomato Red, $107 (Save $291) Tory Burch Buy Now $398 $107 Tory Burch T Monogram Contrast Embossed Bi-Fold Wallet in Dauphin Blue/New Ivory, $143 (Save $85) Tory Burch Buy Now $228 $143 Tory Burch Bombé Miller Slide in Perfect Black, $107 (Save $191) Tory Burch Buy Now $298 $107 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Fuzzy Slippers Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale for as Little $12 at Amazon Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score Extra Savings on This ‘Handy’ Spray Mop The 20 Best Deals That Are Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Apple, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, and More