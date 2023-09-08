'Chicago Med' Alum Torrey DeVitto Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jared LaPine

DeVitto has appeared in "Pretty Little Liars" and "Chicago Med," among other things

By
Celeste McCauley
Celeste McCauley
Published on September 8, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Torrey Devito engaged
Torrey DeVitto and Jared LaPine. Photo:

Torrey Devito/Instagram

Torrey DeVitto is engaged to her boyfriend, Jared LaPine, a rep for the actress confirms to PEOPLE. LaPine popped the question over Labor Day weekend.

US Weekly was first to report the news.

DeVitto, 39, posted a black-and-white photo on her Instagram Friday of the couple together and simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji, though she hasn't yet shared a glimpse at her engagement ring.

In June, LaPine posted a photo of the duo on his Instagram with the caption, "Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here." DeVitto gave her reply in a caption: "I love us." That same month, DeVitto first gave followers a peek at her partner — who has helmed several short films, according to his Instagram — with some snaps taken in a poppy field.

The actress recently starred in the Hallmark movie, Love’s Greek to Me, which was released in June. She previously was in the hit TV shows One Tree Hill, The Vampire Diaries and Pretty Little Liars

For six seasons she portrayed Dr. Natalie Manning on NBC’s Chicago Med, before leaving the show in May 2021. 

DeVitto grew up in Long Island, New York, and is the daughter of Liberty DeVitto, an accomplished drummer. 

She was previously married to actor Paul Wesley, who also starred in The Vampire Diaries. The couple got divorced in 2013 after tying the knot in 2011.

