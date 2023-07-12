Toronto Zoo Asks Visitors to Stop Showing Phone Videos to Gorillas: 'Content Can Be Upsetting'

The Canadian zoo said that too much screen time for the primates can"affect their relationships and behavior within their family"

By Erin Clements
Updated on July 12, 2023 05:14PM EDT
Nassir the Gorilla (13) is seen at the Toronto Zoo in their enclosure
Nassir, a gorilla at the Toronto Zoo, became "enthralled with gadgets and phones.". Photo:

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Smartphones can be a huge distraction for humans — and gorillas too.

The Toronto Zoo recently put up a sign urging visitors not to hold up their phones for the primates to view when visiting the gorilla exhibit because the content could negatively impact the animals.

"For the wellbeing of gorilla troop, please refrain from showing them any videos or photos as some content can be upsetting and affect their relationships and behavior within their family," the sign reads in a photo from June 22.

Gorillas at the Toronto Zoo are starting to become distracted or addicted to mobile devices as visitors hold them up against the glass for them to see.
A sign at the Toronto Zoo urges visitors not to show smartphones to gorillas.

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Maria Franke, the zoo's director of wildlife conservation and welfare, told the Toronto Star that a gorilla named Nassir had been particularly affected by the sight of cellphones.

"We've had a lot of members and guests that actually will put their phones up to the glass and show him videos," Franke said in an interview published July 7. "And Nassir is so into those videos. It was causing him to be distracted and not interact with the other gorillas and, you know, being a gorilla. He was just so enthralled with gadgets and phones and the videos."

Gorillas at the Toronto Zoo are starting to become distracted or addicted to mobile devices as visitors hold them up against the glass for them to see.
Sadiki, another Gorilla at the Toronto Zoo, is seen in their enclosure.

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The zoo's website describes Nassir, born in 2009, as "truly the epitome of a teenager, fascinated by videos," adding that "screen time would dominate his life if he had his way."

"We just want the gorillas to be able to be gorillas," Hollie Ross, a behavioral husbandry supervisor at the zoo, told the Canadian TV network CP24. "And when our guests come to the zoo, we want them to be able to see gorillas in a very natural state, and what they would be doing naturally —  to sort of connect with them on that level."

This isn't the first time a zoo has taken measures to reduce primates' screen time. 

In 2022, a teenage gorilla named Amare at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago experienced behavioral issues after being shown smartphones through a glass partition, so officials put up a rope to keep visitors a few feet away.

Stephen Ross, director of the zoo's Lester E. Fisher Center for the Study and Conservation of Apes, explained to the Chicago Sun-Times, "If we can all sort of agree that we want to do what's best for the animals, then we can sort of resist that desire to sit there and flip through pictures for an hour with him."

