Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman's Daughter, 4, Throws Out First Pitch to Dad in Adorable Moment

Kevin Gausman's little girl is following in her dad's footsteps!

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher's daughter Sadie, 4, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday before the Blue Jays played against the San Francisco Giants.

In the video, which went viral, Sadie steps up to the mound and throws the ball directly to her dad, who is also holding her little sister Sutton, 22 months.

According to the Blue Jays television broadcast, Gausman's wife Taylor said that Sadie thinks this will now be a regular occurrence for her as it's her second time throwing out the pitch.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gausman shares his two daughters with his wife Taylor. The couple has been married for six years.

In August 2021, Gausman shared sweet photos on his Instagram as he brought his newest daughter, Sutton, home. "Our sweet Sutton Claire is finally here! Bringing her home to meet her big sis Sadie was one of the coolest things I've ever done!"

"To see the love that Sadie already has for her is so special. They will be partners in crime no doubt! I didn't think I had much left to give but you got all of it baby girl! Tay did amazing and is recovering great!"

"Thanks for all the prayers and thoughts everyone #FamilyOfFour❤️❤️," he ended his caption.

Earlier that year, Gausman and his wife revealed that they were expecting another girl. Calling himself a girl dad, the baseball player took a minute to document his wife's surprised reaction.

"Can't believe I get to have another little princess!! More tea parties, dresses and dance classes! I am proud to call myself a #girldad Baby Gausy #2 coming in August! Safe to safe mommas reaction was priceless 😂😂😂," he wrote.