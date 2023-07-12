Tori Spelling Staying with a Friend amid Uncertain Future with Husband Dean McDermott (Source)

The news comes after McDermott announced their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 09:07PM EDT
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Tori Spelling is changing things up amid her uncertain future with husband Dean McDermott.

After McDermott, 56, announced their separation in June via a since-deleted Instagram post, multiple reports indicated that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, was staying at a motel with their five children.

Speaking about her living situation, a source tells PEOPLE, "Tori isn’t staying at a motel. She’s staying with a friend.” While Spelling has yet to publicly address the status of her relationship with McDermott, sources previously told PEOPLE that the couple seemed to be doing well before her husband's announcement.

Tori Spelling and Dean Mcdermott

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty

"Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months,” a source close to Spelling told PEOPLE. “This feels really out of the blue."

Referencing the past struggles in their relationships, the source continued, "If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them. Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them.”

Another source close to the family also shared with PEOPLE that there seemed to be positive changes in their relationship since tying the knot in 2006.

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"They were definitely trying in the last few months though, and things felt way less toxic," they said. "They also made an effort to make holidays and milestones special, and were much more in tune with each other. It's been a night-and-day difference from the last couple years."

The pair previously documented their life as a couple (including a cheating scandal) and as parents to daughters Stella Doreen, 15, and Hattie Margaret, 11, and sons Liam Aaron, 16, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6, on their reality series True Tori.

As questions regarding their relationship status continue, Spelling stepped out in June wearing two outfits with cryptic messaging, including a white sweatshirt with "What the f--- is going on?" written on the back and a shirt with the message "Boys Lie."

“She’s not ready to break it yet,” a source close to Spelling told PEOPLE. “She knows once she makes an announcement public there is no going back.” The insider also called Spelling's recent fashion choices a "stunt."

