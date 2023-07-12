Tori Spelling Staying with a Friend amid Uncertain Future with Husband Dean McDermott (Source)

Tori Spelling is changing things up amid her uncertain future with husband Dean McDermott.

After McDermott, 56, announced their separation in June via a since-deleted Instagram post, multiple reports indicated that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, was staying at a motel with their five children.

Speaking about her living situation, a source tells PEOPLE, "Tori isn’t staying at a motel. She’s staying with a friend.” While Spelling has yet to publicly address the status of her relationship with McDermott, sources previously told PEOPLE that the couple seemed to be doing well before her husband's announcement.

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty

"Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months,” a source close to Spelling told PEOPLE. “This feels really out of the blue."

Referencing the past struggles in their relationships, the source continued, "If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them. Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them.”

Another source close to the family also shared with PEOPLE that there seemed to be positive changes in their relationship since tying the knot in 2006.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"They were definitely trying in the last few months though, and things felt way less toxic," they said. "They also made an effort to make holidays and milestones special, and were much more in tune with each other. It's been a night-and-day difference from the last couple years."

The pair previously documented their life as a couple (including a cheating scandal) and as parents to daughters Stella Doreen, 15, and Hattie Margaret, 11, and sons Liam Aaron, 16, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6, on their reality series True Tori.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As questions regarding their relationship status continue, Spelling stepped out in June wearing two outfits with cryptic messaging, including a white sweatshirt with "What the f--- is going on?" written on the back and a shirt with the message "Boys Lie."

“She’s not ready to break it yet,” a source close to Spelling told PEOPLE. “She knows once she makes an announcement public there is no going back.” The insider also called Spelling's recent fashion choices a "stunt."

