Tori Spelling's Son Liam Shares Sweet Photo for Sister Stella's 15th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'

Tori Spelling's son Liam is honoring his little sister on her birthday.

On Sunday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's son Liam shared a birthday tribute to his Instagram for his sister Stella's 15th birthday. The 16-year-old shared a cute selfie of the two of them, which showed mom Spelling, 50, in the background.

"Happy birthday Stella I love you so much ❤️🎉🎂," he captioned the photo.

The actress, who shares Liam Aaron, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6, with Dean McDermott, also shared a birthday tribute for Stella.

“I can’t believe Stella is turning 15 tomorrow June 9,” Spelling wrote on her Instagram Stories last week, sharing a photo of Stella in a brown dress. “Time flies,” she wrote.

Spelling, 50, shared additional photos of her daughter, including a throwback of her and Stella as a baby, and wrote, “My baby is 15 today!”

For Stella's birthday last year, Spelling penned a lengthy Instagram tribute to her daughter. "My Jill of all trades,” she wrote last year. “The most creative human I know. Biggest heart. Instinctual caretaker. Best sister. Best friend. Animal lover extraordinaire."

"You exemplify courage, believer of pushing forward and overcoming obstacles, and having such a positive attitude thru every situation," Spelling continued. "Your makeup, baking, crocheting, and crafting skills impress me to no end!! I love you so much and my heart beams with proudness every day. #tlcforever#proudmom #buggy🐞."

Spelling also celebrated Stella graduating from middle school last year, sharing a picture of her wearing a blue graduate gown, and holding a bouquet of flowers.

"So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn't believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong," Spelling captioned the post. "So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around."

