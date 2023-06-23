Tori Spelling Sends Cryptic Message with Clothing ‘Stunt’ amid Dean McDermott Split Announcement: Source

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star wore a sweatshirt reading 'What the f--- is going on?' days after wearing a 'Boys Lie' shirt

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Published on June 23, 2023 09:28AM EDT
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott together. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tori Spelling has now stepped out twice wearing shirts with cryptic messaging in the wake of her husband Dean McDermott sharing a since-deleted Instagram post announcing their separation.

Spelling, 50, was seen packing an SUV to stay at a friend's house on Wednesday with her and McDermott's five children — Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star wore a white sweatshirt with "What the f--- is going on?" written on the back, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday.

The photos surfaced two days after Spelling was seen wearing a shirt with another pointed message: She wore a "Boys Lie" T-shirt outside a friend's house, as seen in photos published by Page Six. Beyond Spelling's clothing choices, though, she has not made a public comment about what is currently happening between her and McDermott.

“She’s not ready to break it yet,” a source close to Spelling told PEOPLE. “She knows once she makes an announcement public there is no going back.”

The insider also called Spelling's recent fashion choices a "stunt."

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling in 2019. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

McDermott, 56, announced the couple planned to separate in a June 17 Instagram post. "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote alongside a photograph of himself and Spelling with their kids. He later deleted the message. 

Reps for both Spelling and McDermott have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

“Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months,” one source close to Spelling said. “This feels really out of the blue."

"If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them," the source continued, referencing the couple's past struggles. "Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them."

A source close to the family told PEOPLE they also thought the couple was in a better place. 

“They were definitely trying in the last few months though, and things felt way less toxic,” said the second insider. “They also made an effort to make holidays and milestones special, and were much more in tune with each other. It’s been a night-and-day difference from the last couple years.”

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their children in June 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Spelling and McDermott married in 2006. They have been public about their relationship struggles, including a cheating scandal seen in Spelling's 2014 reality series True Tori

Multiple sources told PEOPLE in November 2021 that there were still issues between the two after McDermott was missing from that year's family holiday card. Spelling said McDermott was making a movie in Canada, but a source said at the time they were "not in a good place and have been evaluating their relationship."

"It's been very chilly between them for a long time. They have been through the wringer before, but they've always gotten out of it," the source said in November 2021. "They've been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it's for the kids."

