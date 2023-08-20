Tori Spelling Reveals She's Been in the Hospital for 4 Days in Photo of Her Wristband and IV

"4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much," Spelling wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 09:23PM EDT
Tori Spelling
Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, Tori Spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling has been laid up in the hospital and is missing her kids something awful.

On Sunday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, revealed that she has been in the hospital since Thursday in a snap of her wristband featuring the date of admission and an IV tube.

“4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much…” Spelling wrote over the Instagram Story. “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling/instagram

Spelling’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment as to why she is in the hospital.

The actress’ recent hospitalization comes months after she admitted her children into urgent care once again due to illness brought on by mold in her former Los Angeles home.

"Here we are again at Urgent Care. We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home," her caption began.

"But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on," she continued. "Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on."

"Enter Mold inspection!" Spelling wrote, explaining the inspectors "discovered extreme mold in our home" and that "the pieces all started to fall into place."

"You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well," she said of her kids’ symptoms.

Spelling shares sons Beau Dean, 6, Finn Davey, 10, and Liam Aaron, 16, and daughters Hattie Margaret, 11, and Stella, 15, with ex Dean McDermott, from whom she recently separated after 18 years together.

After McDermott announced the split in a since-deleted May Instagram post, a source later confirmed to PEOPLE that Spelling was staying with a friend. Another insider shared that the actress has been leaning on her formerly-estranged mother Candy for support during the transition.

“[Candy] has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward,” the source told PEOPLE.

