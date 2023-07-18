Tori Spelling Praises Son Liam as 'Great Protector' as She Discusses Happiness amid Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling is appreciating time with her kids as she navigates the uncertainty in her relationship with Dean McDermott.

On Monday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, shared some photos on her Instagram Story of "Things that make me happy...," beginning with photos of her kids — sons Beau Dean, 6, Finn Davey, 10, and Liam Aaron, 16, and daughters Hattie Margaret, 11, and Stella, 15.

Sharing a selfie of her with a younger Liam, she celebrated her oldest, writing, "My 1st born and my greatest protector in this lifetime."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Sharing a photo of Finn, she wrote, "My 2nd baby boy." In another, where he lies on the beach laughing as a rainbow is cast across him, she wrote, "knowing rainbows can occur even during the darkest times..."

Alongside a photo of Beau asleep on her shoulder, she wrote, "That he still takes naps on me ❤️😭."

There was also a photo of her daughters posing together, where Spelling commended her girls as "gorgeous, strong and kind."

Tori Spelling/Instagram

After McDermott, 56, announced their separation in June via a since-deleted Instagram post, multiple reports indicated that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was staying at a motel with their five children.

Speaking about Spelling's living situation, a source told PEOPLE, "Tori isn’t staying at a motel. She’s staying with a friend.” While Spelling has yet to publicly address the status of her relationship with McDermott, sources previously told PEOPLE that the couple seemed to be doing well before her husband's announcement.

"Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months,” a source close to Spelling told PEOPLE. “This feels really out of the blue."

Referencing the past struggles in their relationships, the source continued, "If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them. Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them.”

