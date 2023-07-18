Tori Spelling Reflects on Finding 'Rainbows' in the 'Darkest Times' amid Split from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is looking for bright moments amid tough times after the news of her separation from Dean McDermott.

On her Instagram Story Monday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up about the many things that "make me happy" across a series of photos.

Kicking off her tributes, Spelling included a shot of her cat Nellie before eventually sharing pics of her other pets, followed by a snap of herself posing with "BFF," fellow 90210 alum Jennie Garth.

After the actress gushed about her other children, including her "gorgeous, strong and kind daughters," she praised pals Jennifer Raines and Jenny Reiss for having "loved and supported me my whole life and never let me fall."

Tori Spelling's Instagram post. Tori Spelling Instagram

Spelling, 50, also raved about her "family and extended family," sharing a photo of herself with her once-estranged mom Candy Spelling and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg.

"[Love] U BOTH," she wrote underneath the photo of the trio together.

Tori Spelling with mom Candy and Josh Flagg. Tori Spelling Instagram

She then praised her "gusband" Mehran Farhat, her "rock" Kevin Sands and her "best friend" Jessica Amer, who she referred to as her "emotional support human."

And, in honoring pal Laura Rugetti, she called her "the bestie that knows you so well she texts you 911 bc she knows otherwise you won't pick up the phone and just wants to check on you 😭❤️"



Tori Spelling with her best friend Laura. Tori Spelling Instagram

Deep within her upload spree, Spelling shared a photo of a rainbow reflecting off one of her children. Beside it, she wrote how "knowing rainbows can occur even during the darkest times" is something that makes her "happy."

Tori Spelling's Instagram post about rainbows in the 'darkest times'. Tori Spelling Instagram

Last month, Spelling's longtime husband announced their separation in a since-deleted social media post. The pair — who share daughters Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11, and sons Liam Aaron, 16, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6, — were together for 18 years.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote at the time, sharing a photo of the former couple and another of the pair with their kids.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏"

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The pair have long been open about their relationship struggles, including a cheating scandal that played out on their reality show True Tori.

In the wake of their separation, a source close to Spelling told PEOPLE that the pair's "friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months" and their split "feels really out of the blue."

"If this had happened a year ago, it would've been expected because things were terrible between them," the source continued. "Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn't always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them."

According to a separate insider, Spelling is currently "staying with a friend" amid the uncertainty in her marriage. She still has yet to publicly address the status of her relationship.

