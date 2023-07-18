Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth 'Wish' Costar Shannen Doherty Would've 'Stayed' on 'Beverly Hills, 90210': 'The Energy Became Toxic’

While discussing their costar's departure from the series, Tori Spelling said she regretted how it all panned out

By
Esther Kang
Published on July 18, 2023 08:44PM EDT
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Shannon Doherty
Photo:

David Livingston/Getty, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth wondered what could have been if Shannen Doherty stayed on Beverly Hills, 90210 longer.

During an episode of their 90210MG podcast, Spelling, 50, and Garth, 51, opened up about Doherty’s decision to leave the teen drama in 1994. Doherty, 52, starred in the first four seasons as Brenda Walsh. Tiffani Thiessen was brought in as Valerie Malone to replace her.

In 1994, there were reports that the Charmed actress had been feuding with her costars and was difficult to work with behind the scenes. 

BEVERLY HILLS 90210, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty in 'Beverly Hills, 90210'. Aaron Spelling Productions/Courtesy: Everett Collection

When asked if they would have done anything differently to “sort out the issues” in order to keep Doherty on the show, Spelling admitted that things may have ended differently had the show taken a “break.”

“I wish that Brenda would have stayed on the show, definitely, but I don't know where they were gonna go with her character,” Garth began, to which Spelling agreed. 

“If I'm going to answer as a fan, which is how we go into the show right now, rewatching. Yes, I would have liked it worked out so Brenda could have stayed,” the Saved By The Bell alum explained. “Being in it and on the outside of what was going on at the time, there probably needed to be a break because there was just — the energy you know, she wasn't happy.”

The core cast of Beverly Hills 90210 Tv show
Cast of 'Beverly Hills, 90210'. Wikimedia Commons

Spelling claimed that “a lot of people weren’t happy” with “everything” on set. 

“I think it affected everyone and therefore the energy became toxic on set. I'm not saying she made it toxic, just from everything going on,” she added. 

“So it did need a break,” she continued. “But yes, if we had taken a breather, and everyone had calmed down and sorted out. It would have been really nice to have Brenda come back.”

Despite Doherty’s exit in 1994, she rejoined her former costars for Fox’s series BH90210, in which the cast played fictionalized versions of themselves trying to make a 90210 revival.

Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty

Shane Harvey/Fox/Everett

Back in August 2019, the Fortress actress addressed the longstanding rumors about her alleged feuds before reuniting after 15 years. 

“I have felt misunderstood my whole life,” Doherty told PEOPLE. “The only difference is that now I’m okay with it. But there have been moments where we’ve been able to talk about things.”

She continued, “Somebody had a problem with me being late, but perhaps they didn’t know I was late because my dad was in the hospital, or maybe because I was in a horrible marriage. I didn’t share, or I wasn’t asked. I’m not saying it was all a misunderstanding, but a large portion of it was a misunderstanding.”

Doherty recalled having a conversation with her castmates during their reunion and clearing up any misconceptions about her time on Beverly Hills, 90210

“It was very interesting having those conversations, not just about me but about what they were going through too,” she added. “And really understanding each other this time around as adults.”

“There was never any sit-down, like hey let’s talk about this,” It was just, we’re adults, we’re in a different place. You kind of start over, but you start over closer,” she continued.

