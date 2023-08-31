Tori Spelling Celebrates Son Finn's 11th Birthday: 'I Was Made to Be Your Mom'

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum shared sweet photos and video of her son on Instagram Wednesday

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
Published on August 31, 2023 07:26AM EDT
Tori Spelling wishes her son Finn happy birthday on instagram
Tori Spelling and Finn. Photo:

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling is celebrating the 11th birthday of her son Finn.

On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, shared a cute throwback picture of her carrying Finn in her arms alongside the caption “I was made to be your mom."

“This pic was taken on Finn’s 1st birthday and today he is 11," added Spelling. "Finn Davey I couldn’t be more proud of the sweet, kind, hilarious, brave, witty, and smart beautiful human you are! My miracle baby.”

Tori Spelling wishes her son Finn happy birthday on instagram
Tori Spelling and Finn.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

The mom-of-five’s caption referenced the complications she had while pregnant with Finn, which included internal bleeding after she was diagnosed with placenta previa at 20 weeks.

This occurs when the placenta blocks the cervix and Spelling was put on bed rest for four months as a result and delivered Finn via C-section in her 37th week of pregnancy. 

“The day you were born I not only realized how strong we both are but that you wanted to be here so badly that you are destined to do amazing things,” Spelling added in her birthday tribute to Finn.

The actress also shared a video of her and her son in the car listening to Tupac Shakur’s 1995 hit “California Love.” 

“It’s a mother’s BIRTH right of passage to embarrass them slightly on their bday,” Spelling jokingly wrote over the video while pointing at her son and telling him “Happy Birthday.”

Spelling shares five children — Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 11, Beau Dean, 6, — with estranged husband Dean McDermott.

The couple's split was announced in June after 18 years together. In a since-deleted post, McDermott revealed that the pair “ have decided to go our separate ways.”

Tori Spelling Shares Rare Family Photo with Dean McDermott and Kids: 'Another Wonderful Easter'