Tori Spelling Celebrates Daughter Stella’s 15th Birthday on Instagram: 'Time Flies'

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ alum shared a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter on Instagram

By Marissa G. Muller
Updated on June 9, 2023 10:10PM EDT
Tori Spelling celebrates daughter Stella's 15th birthday
Photo:

tori spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling is celebrating her daughter's birthday with a sweet tribute.

Friday marked Stella Doreen's 15th birthday and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a sweet message online for the occasion.

“I can’t believe Stella is turning 15 tomorrow June 9,” Spelling wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, sharing a photo of Stella in a brown dress. “Time flies,” she wrote.

Spelling, 50, shared additional photos of Stella, including a throwback of her and Stella as a baby, writing, “My baby is 15 today!” 

Tori Spelling celebrates daughter Stella's 15th birthday

tori spelling/Instagram

The actress also shared a photo of the birthday girl striking a pose in a hallway with the text, “Happy 15th Birthday Buggy.”

Tori Spelling celebrates daughter Stella's 15th birthday

tori spelling/Instagram

The star — who also shares Liam Aaron, 16, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6, with Dean McDermott — shared a birthday tribute for Stella last year as well. 

"My Jill of all trades,” she wrote last year on Instagram. “The most creative human I know. Biggest heart. Instinctual caretaker. Best sister. Best friend. Animal lover extraordinaire."

"You exemplify courage, believer of pushing forward and overcoming obstacles, and having such a positive attitude thru every situation," Spelling continued. "Your makeup, baking, crocheting, and crafting skills impress me to no end!! I love you so much and my heart beams with proudness every day. #tlcforever#proudmom #buggy🐞."

Around the same time last year, Spelling celebrated Stella graduating from middle school, sharing a picture of her wearing a blue graduate gown, and holding a bouquet of flowers.

"So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn't believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong," Spelling captioned the post. "So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around."

Last month, the Los Angeles native shared an unfortunate update about her family, revealing that they were all suffering from symptoms stemming from mold exposure in their home. 

"Does anyone know how to find a major great MOLD lawyer in CA that can help our family?" she asked on Instagram. "Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that's been slowly killing us for 3 years."

"My kids and I are so sick and can't get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed," she continued. "We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us through this."

She went on to share pictures of her and her children in urgent care, writing, "Here we are again at Urgent Care. We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again."

"Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home," her caption began.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on," she continued. "Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on."

"Enter Mold inspection!" Spelling concluded. 

Related Articles
brittany mahomes daughter scoring goal
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling, 2, Scoring a Soccer Goal: 'Go Fast!'
kaley cuoco baby dog
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photos of Baby Matilda Snuggling with Her Dog Opal: 'Besties'
Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates as Lookalike Daughter Anja, 14, Graduates: 'Blink of an Eye' https://www.instagram.com/p/CtNs4BeOB3Q/
Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates as Lookalike Daughter Anja, 14, Graduates: 'Blink of an Eye'
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Laugh with Baby Daughter Esti in Adorable Selfies
Steven Tyler Grandson
Steven Tyler Strikes a Pose with Daughter Mia and Grandson Axton in Rare Photo: 'Family Love'
Serena Williams daughter Olympia
Serena Williams' Daughter Becomes 'Youngest 2-Team Owner' in Sports as She Now Co-Owns L.A. Golf Club
josh brolin kids
Josh Brolin Enjoys Road Trip with His Two Daughters in Rare Photos Shared by Wife Kathryn
Walker Hayes Late Daughters Gravestone
Walker Hayes Shares Graveside Photo as Family Remembers Late Daughter on Anniversary of Her Death
Blac Chyna/instagram
Blac Chyna Smiles Alongside Daughter Dream Kardashian at Her Kindergarten Graduation: Photo
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Nick Jonas Will Celebrate Wife Priyanka Chopra on Father’s Day: 'It's More About Her Than Me' (Exclusive)
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Is Nearly As Tall as Him but âNot Yetâ: âIâm Still Hereâ Â https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Is Nearly As Tall as Him but ‘Not Yet’: ‘I’m Still Here’
Aaron Spelling
Tori Spelling's Dad Aaron Spelling Insisted '90210' Character Donna Martin Stay a Virgin
KhloÃ© Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation
P!NK and Willow Sage Hart perform on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour Opening Night at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 07, 2023
Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her on Stage to Perform on First Tour Date, Days After Turning 12: Watch
Jana Kramer Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Fiance Allan Russell: 'It's All a Blessing'
Pregnant Jana Kramer Gives First Look at Her Baby Bump: 'We've Been Keeping a Secret'
Kristen Bell Shares the Emotional Moment Where Her Two Kids Got to Meet Lizzo: 'So Much Love'
Kristen Bell Shares Emotional Moment Her Two Kids Got to Meet Lizzo: 'So Much Love'