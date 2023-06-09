Tori Spelling is celebrating her daughter's birthday with a sweet tribute.

Friday marked Stella Doreen's 15th birthday and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a sweet message online for the occasion.

“I can’t believe Stella is turning 15 tomorrow June 9,” Spelling wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, sharing a photo of Stella in a brown dress. “Time flies,” she wrote.

Spelling, 50, shared additional photos of Stella, including a throwback of her and Stella as a baby, writing, “My baby is 15 today!”



tori spelling/Instagram

The actress also shared a photo of the birthday girl striking a pose in a hallway with the text, “Happy 15th Birthday Buggy.”

tori spelling/Instagram

The star — who also shares Liam Aaron, 16, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6, with Dean McDermott — shared a birthday tribute for Stella last year as well.

"My Jill of all trades,” she wrote last year on Instagram. “The most creative human I know. Biggest heart. Instinctual caretaker. Best sister. Best friend. Animal lover extraordinaire."

"You exemplify courage, believer of pushing forward and overcoming obstacles, and having such a positive attitude thru every situation," Spelling continued. "Your makeup, baking, crocheting, and crafting skills impress me to no end!! I love you so much and my heart beams with proudness every day. #tlcforever#proudmom #buggy🐞."



Around the same time last year, Spelling celebrated Stella graduating from middle school, sharing a picture of her wearing a blue graduate gown, and holding a bouquet of flowers.

"So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn't believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong," Spelling captioned the post. "So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around."

Last month, the Los Angeles native shared an unfortunate update about her family, revealing that they were all suffering from symptoms stemming from mold exposure in their home.

"Does anyone know how to find a major great MOLD lawyer in CA that can help our family?" she asked on Instagram. "Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that's been slowly killing us for 3 years."

"My kids and I are so sick and can't get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed," she continued. "We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us through this."

She went on to share pictures of her and her children in urgent care, writing, "Here we are again at Urgent Care. We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again."

"Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home," her caption began.

"But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on," she continued. "Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on."

"Enter Mold inspection!" Spelling concluded.

