Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split

Ahead of sending her kids back to school, Tori Spelling is looking back at summer with her five kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 08:56PM EDT
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split
Photo:

Tori Spelling/ Instagram

Tori Spelling is focusing on her family.

The mom of five, 50, looked back at a summer with her kids in an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing photos of time at the beach and in an RV with sons Beau Dean, 6, Finn Davey, 10, and Liam Aaron, 16, and daughters Hattie Margaret, 11, and Stella, 15.

"As long as we have each other 🫶🏻… #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool," she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shares her five children with Dean McDermott, 56, from whom she recently separated after 18 years of being together.

McDermott announced the split in a since-deleted May Instagram post, writing, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

The actor, 56, continued, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏”

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that Spelling was staying with a friend. Another insider shared that the actress has been leaning on her mother Candy — whom she was formerly estranged from — for support during the transition.

“She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward,” the source told PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating'
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating' (Exclusive)
attends as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Says She Thought She'd Have Kids by Now: 'Always Wanted to Be a Young Mom'
Blac Chyna shares photos of son King
Blac Chyna Shares Rare Photo of Son King, 10, Honing Soccer Skills: 'Passionate About His Craft'
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Kids Penelope and Mason Disick
Savannah Chrisley Poses with Niece Chloe on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Beyond Blessed'
Savannah Chrisley Poses with Niece Chloe on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Beyond Blessed'
Hoda Kotb Is 'Grateful' as Daughters Hope and Haley Treat Her to Breakfast in Bed on 59th Birthday
Hoda Kotb Is 'Grateful' as Daughters Hope and Haley Treat Her to Breakfast in Bed on 59th Birthday
Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Grimes Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Elon Musk as She Calls Their Two Kids 'Little Engineers'
Khole Kardashian shares pic of daughter True Thompson with a cast
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, Cousin Psalm Both Have Broken Arms: 'Cousin Cast Club'
Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter, Monroe, Doing a Funny Bob Ross Impression
Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter Doing Bob Ross Impression: 'Pure Comedy'
Emily Ratajkowsk and son
Emily Ratajkowski Spends Time with 2-Year-Old Son Sly as They Pick Blackberries by a Lake
beckham family water sports
Victoria Beckham Goes Waterskiing on Lake Vacation with Husband David and Kids: 'Most Perfect Few Days'
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Baby Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2.
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe Admits She's 'Terrified to Have Kids' Following Split from Fiancé Jason Tartick
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Wish Son Dylan a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'Your Biggest Fan'
Luna Esti Instagram 080823 Chrissy Teigen Andy Cohen 05 19 23
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo