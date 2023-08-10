Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling is focusing on her family.

The mom of five, 50, looked back at a summer with her kids in an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing photos of time at the beach and in an RV with sons Beau Dean, 6, Finn Davey, 10, and Liam Aaron, 16, and daughters Hattie Margaret, 11, and Stella, 15.

"As long as we have each other 🫶🏻… #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool," she captioned the post.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shares her five children with Dean McDermott, 56, from whom she recently separated after 18 years of being together.

McDermott announced the split in a since-deleted May Instagram post, writing, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

The actor, 56, continued, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that Spelling was staying with a friend. Another insider shared that the actress has been leaning on her mother Candy — whom she was formerly estranged from — for support during the transition.

“She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward,” the source told PEOPLE.