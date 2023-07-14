Tori Spelling Leans on Mom Candy amid Dean McDermott Marriage Woes as Both Women Focus on Tori's Kids (Source)

A source tells PEOPLE that the '90210' alum's relationship with her mother "is the best it has ever been"

By
and
Published on July 14, 2023 12:49PM EDT
Tori Spelling Leans on Mom Candy amid Dean McDermott Marriage Woes as Both Women Focus on Tori's Kids
Photo:

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Tori Spelling growing closer to mother Candy Spelling after husband Dean McDermott seemingly distanced himself from their 17-year marriage

A source tells PEOPLE Candy has been instrumental in helping Tori, 50, navigate this difficult time. “She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward,” the insider says. 

Candy, 77, is also stepping in as a source of comfort for her five grandchildren. “The children love their grandma because she spoils them and gives them the best treats! The children are Candy’s whole world, and she loves spending as much time with them as possible,” they say.

Tori Spelling Leans on Mom Candy amid Dean McDermott Marriage Woes as Both Women Focus on Tori's Kids

Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty

And though mother and daughter were formerly estranged, the insider affirms that the pair's "relationship is the best it has ever been. The only regret Tori has is that she held on to her resentment for so long and they lost a lot of time, but she hopes to make up for it now.”

A second source confirmed Candy has been acting as something of a counselor for when and if a divorce from McDermott, 56, plays out: “Candy is helping with her divorce and referring attorneys. Candy wants to make sure the kids will be OK.”

McDermott announced his divorce from Tori on Instagram in mid-June (though he later deleted the post): “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

After the brief divorce confirmation, Spelling was photographed wearing a shirt that read “Boys Lie.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in 2006 and share children Liam Aaron McDermott, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10 and Beau Dean, 6.

The pair have long been open about their relationship struggles, including a cheating scandal that played out on their reality show True Tori.

Related Articles
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling Staying with a Friend amid Uncertain Future with Husband Dean McDermott (Source)
Dean McDermott's got a new gig following his split from wife, Tori Spelling after 18 years of marriage.
Dean McDermott Hits the Town for a Passion Project amid Shaky Marriage Moment with Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Dean McDermott Is '100% Serious' About Divorce from Tori Spelling: 'He Can't Take It Anymore' (Source)
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling Sends Cryptic Message with Clothing ‘Stunt’ amid Dean McDermott Split Announcement: Source
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott 'Were Definitely Trying' Before 'Out of the Blue' Split Announcement: Sources
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Kids
Tori Spelling's 50th Birthday
Tori Spelling Gets the Party Started Early with Mom Candy and Josh Flagg Ahead of Her 50th Birthday
tori spelling children
Tori Spelling's Son Liam Shares Sweet Photo for Sister Stella's 15th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Tori Spelling celebrates daughter Stella's 15th birthday
Tori Spelling Celebrates Daughter Stella’s 15th Birthday on Instagram: 'Time Flies'
Dean McDermott Celebrates Mary Jo Eustace's Daughter Lola at High School Graduation with Son Jack
Dean McDermott Celebrates Mary Jo Eustace's Daughter Lola at High School Graduation with Son Jack
Mary Jo Eustace, her daughter Lola and son Jack
Mary Jo Eustace on Being a Single Parent After Dean McDermott Split: ‘It’s Challenging’ (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/stories/torispelling/3077525632161600884/?hl=en
Tori Spelling Shares Rare Family Photo with Dean McDermott and Kids: 'Another Wonderful Easter'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Are 'Living Separate Lives' amid Marital Woes: Sources
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott were spotted out in Calabasas
Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Spotted Together in Calabasas as They Enjoy Rare Outing
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling Shares Family Holiday Card Without Husband Dean McDermott
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsFJnJPvaj8/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D Verified • Urgent Care Center torispelling's profile picture Verified Let’s talk about MOLD… - Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection! Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home 😱. The pieces all started to fall into place. Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well. As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat ✅and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap. Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do. We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We’d be lost how to tackle this without. And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they’ve been continually. Just get them in school right 😡? Has anyone been thru Mold sickness? The deeper dive I do online sadly I see how common this is 😢 #mold #moldinfection Edited · 21m
Tori Spelling 'Overwhelmed' by Her Family's Sickness, Says Mold Infection Was 'Slowly Killing Us for 3 Years'