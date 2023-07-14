Tori Spelling Leans on Mom Candy amid Dean McDermott Marriage Woes as Both Women Focus on Tori's Kids (Source)

Tori Spelling growing closer to mother Candy Spelling after husband Dean McDermott seemingly distanced himself from their 17-year marriage.

A source tells PEOPLE Candy has been instrumental in helping Tori, 50, navigate this difficult time. “She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward,” the insider says.

Candy, 77, is also stepping in as a source of comfort for her five grandchildren. “The children love their grandma because she spoils them and gives them the best treats! The children are Candy’s whole world, and she loves spending as much time with them as possible,” they say.

Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty

And though mother and daughter were formerly estranged, the insider affirms that the pair's "relationship is the best it has ever been. The only regret Tori has is that she held on to her resentment for so long and they lost a lot of time, but she hopes to make up for it now.”

A second source confirmed Candy has been acting as something of a counselor for when and if a divorce from McDermott, 56, plays out: “Candy is helping with her divorce and referring attorneys. Candy wants to make sure the kids will be OK.”

McDermott announced his divorce from Tori on Instagram in mid-June (though he later deleted the post): “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

After the brief divorce confirmation, Spelling was photographed wearing a shirt that read “Boys Lie.”

Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in 2006 and share children Liam Aaron McDermott, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10 and Beau Dean, 6.

The pair have long been open about their relationship struggles, including a cheating scandal that played out on their reality show True Tori.

