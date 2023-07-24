Tori Spelling's Realtor Responds After She Calls Him Out for Offensive Text About Family's Mold Situation

When Tori Spelling contacted a local realtor looking for a rental home, she got an unexpected response.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, revealed in May that she was looking to move after an "extreme mold" infestation was found in her home, causing her family to keep getting sick. On Friday, she shared an Instagram Story showing a text exchange with Los Angeles realtor Robert Vinson, of Vinson Group Real Estate.

The exchange begins with a message from Vinson that appears to have been accidentally sent to Spelling instead of another recipient, in which Vinson wrote, “The latest bizarre inquiry.”

“I’m sorry?” Spelling replied. “I'm assuming that wasn’t meant for me.”

“It is more for Karen,” Vinson responds. “Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1 month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing.”

“This is Tori Spelling,” she then replied. “Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevails. Kids in crisis is amusing.”

Tori Spelling/ Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Spelling wrote a scathing note on the screenshot: “And this human is a father! I guess I hold out too much hope that people lead by kindness. Shame on you Robert Vinson @vinsongroup real estate! My 5 kids are going thru Mold poisoning and we need a home and this is how you treat people? Mocking their situation?”

Vinson responded to Spelling’s post in an email to PEOPLE claiming he thought the person he was speaking with was someone impersonating the actress.

“Celebrity impersonation is rabid in Hollywood. As a real estate broker I have a fiduciary responsibility to be certain of the identity of the person we are dealing with," he wrote. "Ms. Spelling texted me asking for a one month rental. Concerned that I was dealing with a scam I texted ‘How can I confirm it is you.' I never received a call back from the text. I am now being publicly shamed for my due diligence.”

Vinson says he apologized to the star.

“I sent Ms. Spelling the following text after being bombarded with vulgar messages from her followers: I am sorry about the messageI was raised by a single mother and understand the challenges you are dealing with. When you did not call me I thought I was being spoofed by someone who was pretending to be you."

Tori Spelling poses with Dean McDermott and four of their kids in June. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In May, Spelling posted about visiting urgent care with her children, Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, Beau Dean, 6.

"You just keep getting sick, one infection after another," she wrote. "Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well."

She added that she would look "for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do."

“We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well,” she wrote. “Grateful we have renters insurance. We’d be lost how to tackle this without.

The saga comes amid another big change in Spelling's personal life.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from June, Spelling's husband Dean McDermott announced that the couple decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," he wrote.

Spelling is looking for bright moments amid tough times after the news of her separation. On Monday she shared a series of photos on Instagram of things that "make me happy." The star included a shot of her cat Nellie and her other pets, followed by a snap of herself posing with her "BFF" fellow 90210 alum Jennie Garth. She also gushed about her children, including her "gorgeous, strong and kind daughters."

While she was spotted out doing some shopping this week without her wedding ring, on a photographer asked Spelling if she was "blindsided" by her husband announcing their separation on social media last month, according to TMZ, (The post has since been deleted.)

In response, she simply stated, "I've always looked better on my own."