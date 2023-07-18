Tori Spelling Declares 'I've Always Looked Better on My Own' as She Steps Out Without Wedding Ring

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who recently separated from husband Dean McDermott, was wrapping up a shopping trip at Target when she addressed her relationship troubles

By
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
Published on July 18, 2023 04:58PM EDT
Tori Spelling attends Luskin Orthopedic Institute For Children Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10, 2023
Tori Spelling attends Luskin Orthopedic Institute For Children Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10, 2023 . Photo:

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty

Tori Spelling has no problem embracing the solo life.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, was spotted doing some shopping at Target on Monday — and without her wedding ring on her hand. She and her husband Dean McDermott, 56, recently separated after 18 years of being together.

According to TMZ, a photographer asked Spelling if she was "blindsided" by her husband announcing their separation on social media last month. (The post has since been deleted.)

In response, the actress proudly stated, "I've always looked better on my own."

When the photographer asked about why Spelling was reportedly staying in a motel as of late, she firmly responded, "Are you a parent? You know you will do whatever you can for your kids, right?"

Tori Spelling attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023
Tori Spelling attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

McDermott announced the split in a since-deleted May Instagram post. The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, share five children: daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, and sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote at the time. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏”

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that Spelling is currently staying with a friend. Another insider shared that the actress has been leaning on her mother, Candy — whom she was formerly estranged from — for support during the difficult time.

“She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward,” the source told PEOPLE.

Spelling has yet to directly address the separation. A separate source close to the star previously told PEOPLE that the couple had dealt with "ups and downs" over the years, but that the split still seemed “really out of the blue."

“Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months,” the source said. “This feels really out of the blue.”

“If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them,” the insider continued. “Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them.”

