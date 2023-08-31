Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Lilah and Jackson's First Day of School: 'Misty Eyed'

Tori Roloff's kids are ready to crush the back-to-school season.

Sharing photos of her older two kids — daughter Lilah Ray, 3, and son Jackson Kyle, 6 — the Little People, Big World star, 31, celebrated each of them as they prepare to embark on a new school year.

For Lilah, it was her first-ever first day, with Tori writing on Instagram, "Our sweet Lilah girl!! Happy first day of school ever!! We are so proud of you!"



She continued, "Lilah walked in so excited and ready for preschool! She has the sweetest teacher ever and is ready to take on the school year!! There were no tears (just rebellion against her name tag)!"

The mom of three — who also shares son Josiah Luke, 16 months, with husband Zach Roloff — noted, "I got misty eyed as I walked out because I’m so proud of how far our girl has come in her confidence with herself! Love you bean! 🤍."

Tori went for a simpler caption for her oldest, writing, "1st day of 1st grade for my 1st born! Love you, J! 🤍."

Grandma Amy Roloff commented, writing, "What? How can this be already. He looks so grown up. Jackson I hope you have the best 1st day of 1st grade and you have a great year ahead. Learn all you can. I'm so proud of you."

Earlier this year, Tori opened up about Jackson — who had surgery in 2021 to help correct the bowing in his legs — and his journey in sports, writing in part, "I feel like Jackson (and others) are starting to notice that something is different about him," adding that they asked, "why he was so small."

She was quick to point out the other team wasn't bullying her son. Rather, they were "just curious. It stuck with him enough to tell me on the side line though. I told him 'that's how God made you, now show them how fast you are!'"

Tori pointed out, "I WANT him to know he's different. But maybe not in the way he thinks he is."

"Jackson I pray that you notice that you are different. That God has set you apart from all other people. I pray you're different in how you see and love others. I pray that you're different in the choices you make to keep God close to your heart," she continued. "I pray you're different in how you solve problems and arguments. I pray that you think differently about how the world works and adaptations that can be made."

She went on to add, "I pray you see your differences and use them to change the world. You are different, kid. Different than any kid I've ever met. You are one of a kind and I am so stinking proud to be your mom."

