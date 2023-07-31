Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photo of All Three of Her Kids Enjoying a Morning at the Park Together

Tori Roloff is celebrating the everyday moments with her kids.

Over the weekend, the Little People, Big World star brought her three kids for an outing at the park, sharing some sweet photos on her Instagram Story of the siblings enjoying their time together.

The mom of three shares sons Jackson Kyle, 6, Josiah Luke, 15 months and daughter Lilah Ray, 3, with husband Zach Roloff.

In one photo, Jackson sits on the steps of a jungle gym while Lilah stands in front and Josiah tries to climb up a step.

"Morning at the park was exactly what these three needed!" Tori captioned the shot.



Tori Roloff/ Instagram

Another picture shows a close-up of Josiah resting on a step as he tries to climb the jungle gym stairs.

"This kid is just ready to roll. He needs to get walking!!" she added.

Tori Roloff/ Instagram

In May, the mom of three rang in Josiah's first birthday with a "Josiah's first rodeo"-themed celebration.

In family photos, Tori and husband Zach posed with their kids while in other photos Josiah posed in his high chair, adorned in a cowboy-themed garland, smiling under a sign that said "Josiah's 1st Rodeo," and a balloon arch of brown, tan and cow-print balloons.

"I still can't believe my last baby is 1! I just love him so much and want to keep celebrating the day!!" Tori captioned the set of shots.

