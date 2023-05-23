Tori Roloff Celebrates Daughter Lilah’s First Dance Recital: ‘Let’s Go Dance’

Tori Roloff is one proud mom!

The 32-year-old was left buzzing with joy after her daughter Lilah Ray, 3, attended her first dance recital on Monday.

Roloff couldn’t wait to share the momentous occasion with followers, as she posted a series of cute photos of Lilah dressed head-to-toe in pink for her first lesson on Instagram.

“UPDATE: SHE DID IT!!!!! 🎉🤍🩰 the mom of three captioned the image of her daughter, whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff.

“Today is a big day for Lilah Girl!! Today is her first dance recital!” she continued.

Lilah looked adorable in a floral embroidered tutu dress for the sweet milestone, which she teamed with a matching floral headband and sparkly jelly shoes.

Tori continued to express her excitement at seeing her little girl “find something she loves!!” in her post.



“She has gained so much confidence because of dance and I’m forever grateful to her teacher and studio for helping her feel comfortable and safe!” a beaming Tori wrote.

“Who knows if she’ll go out on stage today, but either way I’m so proud of her and all she’s accomplished!



“Let’s go dance Lilah Bean!”

Husband Zach’s mom Amy Roloff shared her excitement at catching granddaughter Lilah at the recital soon in the comments. “She's adorable," she wrote. "I can't wait to see her at her dance recital.”

Tori and husband Zach Roloff. Tori Roloff/Instagram



Tori shares three kids with Zach, 33 — Jackson Kyle, 6, Lilah, and youngest son Josiah Luke, who celebrated his first birthday last month.

It’s been a busy birthday month for the Roloff family, after Tori and Zach celebrated their own milestones along with their two boys in the last few weeks.

Earlier this month, Tori also shared a video of baby Josiah enjoying a rodeo-themed celebration for his first birthday party.

This included a cute image of her son eating birthday cake under "Josiah's 1st Rodeo" sign and some brown, tan and cow-print balloons.

"I still can't believe my last baby is 1!" proud parent Tori captioned a separate post. "I just love him so much and want to keep celebrating the day!!"