Tori Kelly Released from Hospital After Collapsing Due to Blood Clots: Report

Tori Kelly is reportedly out of the hospital following treatment for blood clots.

On Monday, TMZ reported the 30-year-old singer-songwriter was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after spending more than a week in the facility.

Last week, the outlet reported that the "Nobody Love" performer fainted after her heartbeat quickened while out for dinner with friends in downtown L.A.

Sources told TMZ that Kelly was “out for a while” and her condition was "really serious," as she was also reportedly "in and out of consciousness."

Tori Kelly. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Following her collapse, they reported that Kelly’s friends transported her to the hospital for treatment, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs.

A rep for Kelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Grammy winner previously shared an update on her health with fans on social media Thursday, revealing she’d had a "scary few days" in a handwritten letter she uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

"Hi friends … as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges," the note began. "it’s been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you."

Tori Kelly. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Confirming her condition had improved, Kelly continued, "I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

"I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me," she said.



Despite Kelly's health struggles, she still released her new EP Tori on Friday. (She was also due to perform at the Roxy Theatre in L.A. on the day of her EP’s release, but the show's since been postponed with a new date TBA.)

"Of course i’m heartbroken about all of the things i had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but i know my health must come first,” she continued. “Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i’ve been in the last few years. i won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on friday!"

Tori Kelly and André Murillo. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I love you all so much & i am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care i have received. thank you from the bottom of my heart!" Kelly concluded the letter, signing off with "Love, Tori" and a heart.



Kelly's note came after her husband André Murillo posted on his Instagram Story Wednesday to share an update on his wife's condition amid her health scare.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," he wrote. "Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

Murillo continued at the time, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much! ❤️"



Tori Kelly. Leon Bennett/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



In March, Kelly chatted with PEOPLE to discuss “Missin u" — her first new solo single in nearly three years — and when fans could expect to see her on tour.

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as COVID was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour,” she said.

“That's one of the most exciting things I'm looking forward to," added Kelly of touring. "I can't give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them.”