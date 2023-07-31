Tori Kelly Released from Hospital After Collapsing Due to Blood Clots: Report

"I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover," Kelly told fans last week amid her hospitalization

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 06:55PM EDT
Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tori Kelly. Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty

Tori Kelly is reportedly out of the hospital following treatment for blood clots.

On Monday, TMZ reported the 30-year-old singer-songwriter was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after spending more than a week in the facility.

Last week, the outlet reported that the "Nobody Love" performer fainted after her heartbeat quickened while out for dinner with friends in downtown L.A.

Sources told TMZ that Kelly was “out for a while” and her condition was "really serious," as she was also reportedly "in and out of consciousness."

Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Following her collapse, they reported that Kelly’s friends transported her to the hospital for treatment, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs.

A rep for Kelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Grammy winner previously shared an update on her health with fans on social media Thursday, revealing she’d had a "scary few days" in a handwritten letter she uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

"Hi friends … as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges," the note began. "it’s been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you."

Tori Kelly 'Yellowjackets' TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Tori Kelly.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Confirming her condition had improved, Kelly continued, "I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

"I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me," she said.

Despite Kelly's health struggles, she still released her new EP Tori on Friday. (She was also due to perform at the Roxy Theatre in L.A. on the day of her EP’s release, but the show's since been postponed with a new date TBA.)

"Of course i’m heartbroken about all of the things i had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but i know my health must come first,” she continued. “Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i’ve been in the last few years. i won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on friday!"

Tori Kelly (L) and Andre Murillo attend Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration at Microsoft Theater
Tori Kelly and André Murillo.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I love you all so much & i am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care i have received. thank you from the bottom of my heart!" Kelly concluded the letter, signing off with "Love, Tori" and a heart. 

Kelly's note came after her husband André Murillo posted on his Instagram Story Wednesday to share an update on his wife's condition amid her health scare.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," he wrote. "Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

Murillo continued at the time, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much! ❤️"

Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly.

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In March, Kelly chatted with PEOPLE to discuss “Missin u" — her first new solo single in nearly three years — and when fans could expect to see her on tour.

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as COVID was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour,” she said.

“That's one of the most exciting things I'm looking forward to," added Kelly of touring. "I can't give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them.”

Related Articles
Dave Grohl, Alanis Morissette
Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Paid Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at a Concert in Japan: Watch
Billie Eilish Announces Her Lollapalooza Performance Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero Emissions Battery Systems'
Billie Eilish Reveals Her Lollapalooza Set Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero-Emissions Battery Systems'
Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams Slams 'Incel Ass' Internet Bros for Criticizing Her Reasons for Postponing Paramore Concerts
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater
Kelly Clarkson Warns Fans They Should Only 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Opening of Las Vegas Residency
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Responds to Woman Who Says the Singer's Her 'Hall Pass' at Las Vegas Show
Sam Asghari Says Mom Is 'Fine' After Surviving 'Major Accident'
Sam Asghari Says His Mom Was Hospitalized After a 'Major Accident' But Is Doing 'Okay'
Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos
Cardi B Asked Fans to 'Splash Me Down' — Just Not on Her Face — at Concert Where She Threw Microphone
Sinead O'Connor Bob Geldof 03 03 20
Bob Geldof Says Sinéad O’Connor’s Last Text Messages Were 'Happy' but Also 'Laden with Desperation'
Perth, AUSTRALIA - Harry Styles kicked off his Aussie tour with a sold out show at Perth's HBF Park. Harry played to over 20 thousand fans at the outdoor arena. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Harry Styles' Record-Breaking Love on Tour Raises Over $6.5 Million for Charity
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency with Career-Spanning Set: My First Show in '9,000 Years'
Johnny Depp Meets fan Cathy Smith.
Johnny Depp Shows Gratitude Onstage at Hollywood Vampires’ First U.S. Tour Stop
Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello
Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello Dating Rumors Are '100 Percent Not True': Source (Exclusive)
Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland on 3rd February 2012
Sinéad O'Connor Had 'Wonderful Plans' for New Album and 2024 Tour Before Sudden Death at 56: Managers
Taylor Swift
Why Are Concert Tickets So Expensive in 2023?
Carly Rae Jepsen Press Shots
Carly Rae Jepsen Details Making New Song 'So Right' with Boyfriend Cole MGN: 'Our First Little Baby' (Exclusive)
Matteo Bocelli, Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli
Matteo Bocelli Says He Was 'Super Excited' to Work with Ed Sheeran on New Single 'Chasing Stars' (Exclusive)