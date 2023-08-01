Tori Kelly Receives Flowers from Beyoncé as She Returns from Hospital: 'Home Sweet Home'

Following more than a week in hospital care for blood clots, Tori Kelly has returned home to her dogs — and a gift from Beyoncé.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner shared a series of videos and photos to Instagram of herself relaxing at home with her pups, Frodo and Dobby, as well as an array of gifted flower arrangements.

"home sweet home," Kelly, 30, captioned the Instagram post, which opens with a video of her embracing Frodo while Dobby — both toy poodles — runs around in excitement.

The post's second slide is a photo of a card from her dogs (who likely received help writing from Kelly's husband, André Murillo) that reads, "Love you mom!!! Get better soon. Love, Frodo and Dobby."

Kelly also shared a photo of several flower bouquets on her kitchen counter, a box of donuts and images of herself chilling out as she plays a Nintendo Switch and watches Friends on television.

She concluded the post with a screenshot of a text conversation, seemingly with someone on her team, revealing she'd received a gift from Queen Bey.

"Hi! Hope you're feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree," wrote the sender.

"ummmmm [...] beyonce ?" replied Kelly, who followed up the screenshot with a photo of herself holding dozens of white roses with a smile on her face.

Tori Kelly. Tori Kelly/Instagram

On Monday, TMZ reported the "Nobody Love" singer-songwriter was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after spending more than a week in the facility.

Last week, the outlet reported that she fainted after her heartbeat quickened while out for dinner with friends in downtown L.A.

Sources told TMZ that Kelly was “out for a while” and her condition was "really serious," as she was also reportedly "in and out of consciousness."



Following her collapse, they reported that Kelly’s friends transported her to the hospital for treatment, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs.

Tori Kelly. Amy Sussman/Getty

Kelly previously shared an update on her health with fans on social media Thursday, revealing she’d had a "scary few days" in a handwritten letter she uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

"Hi friends … as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges," the note began. "it’s been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you."

Confirming her condition had improved, Kelly continued, "I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

Tori Kelly. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me," she said.



Despite Kelly's health struggles, she still released her new EP Tori on Friday. (She was also due to perform at the Roxy Theatre in L.A. on the day of her EP’s release, but the show's since been postponed with a new date TBA.)

"Of course i’m heartbroken about all of the things i had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but i know my health must come first,” she continued. “Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i’ve been in the last few years. i won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on friday!"