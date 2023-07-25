Tori Kelly's Husband Posts Singer's Lyrics About Loneliness and Fear as She's Reportedly Hospitalized

As Tori Kelly is reportedly hospitalized to treat blood clots after collapsing at dinner on Sunday, it seems her husband André Murillo is looking to her lyrics for comfort.

Following a TMZ report that the Grammy winner fainted after her heartbeat quickened while out with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Murillo shared a video to his Instagram Story of his wife's verse on her Justin Bieber collaboration, "Where Do I Fit In."

The song, which also features Judah Smith and Chandler Moore, was released on Bieber's gospel EP Freedom in 2021 and sees Kelly, 30, perform lyrics seemingly about turning to God in times of loneliness and fear.

"When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin' in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you're holdin' me tight / And you love me completely, you're always by my side," sings the "Hollow" musician in the clip shared by Murillo, 33.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Kelly’s friends transported her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs.

Sources told TMZ that Kelly’s condition is “really serious” as she has reportedly been “in and out of consciousness.”

Kelly’s rep has not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

André Murillo and Tori Kelly in March 2023. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Upon the release of her latest single "missin u" in March, Kelly spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with Murillo, whom she's been married to since 2018.



"He's the best. He's the most supportive," she said of the basketball player. "It's been awesome to have him."

She also opened up about how he's been championing her latest foray into a Y2K-inspired sound: "I'll ask him what he thinks about things and get his opinion on stuff. He grew up on '90s R&B, so he's super stoked about all the new stuff."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly spoke about when fans could expect to see her on tour. “I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour,” she said.

