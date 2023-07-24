Tori Kelly Hospitalized for Blood Clots After Collapsing in Public: Report

Tori Kelly is reportedly in the hospital being treated for blood clots after collapsing at dinner Sunday night.

TMZ reported that the "Nobody Love" singer, 30, fainted after her heartbeat quickened while out with friends in downtown Los Angeles, with sources telling the outlet that she was “out for a while.”

According to the outlet, Kelly’s friends then transported her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs.

Sources told TMZ that Kelly’s condition is “really serious” as Kelly has reportedly been “in and out of consciousness.”

Kelly’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Most recently, Kelly released her first new solo single in nearly three years, “Missin u.”

The singer-songwriter chatted with PEOPLE in March to discuss the song and when fans could expect to see her on tour.

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour,” she said.



“That's one of the most exciting things I'm looking forward to," Kelly said of touring. "I can't give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them.”

After first gaining attention as a child on multiple TV competition series, Kelly broke into the industry with soulful acoustic covers on YouTube and a run on American Idol in 2010. She fell just short of reaching Idol's Top 24, but she soon launched a successful pop career and released her debut album Unbreakable Smile in 2015. She scored hits with "Nobody Love" and "Should've Been Us" and won two Grammys in 2019.

