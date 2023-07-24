Tori Kelly Hospitalized for Blood Clots After Collapsing in Public: Report

The singer reportedly fainted after her heartbeat quickened while at dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on July 24, 2023 07:52PM EDT
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly. Photo: Photo by Clodagh Kilcoyne / Getty Images

Tori Kelly is reportedly in the hospital being treated for blood clots after collapsing at dinner Sunday night.

TMZ reported that the "Nobody Love" singer, 30, fainted after her heartbeat quickened while out with friends in downtown Los Angeles, with sources telling the outlet that she was “out for a while.”

According to the outlet, Kelly’s friends then transported her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs.

Sources told TMZ that Kelly’s condition is “really serious” as Kelly has reportedly been “in and out of consciousness.”

Tori Kelly and Babyface perform onstage at City National Grove of Anaheim on December 21, 2020 in Anaheim
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kelly’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Most recently, Kelly released her first new solo single in nearly three years, “Missin u.”

The singer-songwriter chatted with PEOPLE in March to discuss the song and when fans could expect to see her on tour.

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour,” she said.

Tori Kelly performs at The Roundhouse on March 16, 2020 in London, England
Burak Cingi/Redferns

“That's one of the most exciting things I'm looking forward to," Kelly said of touring. "I can't give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After first gaining attention as a child on multiple TV competition series, Kelly broke into the industry with soulful acoustic covers on YouTube and a run on American Idol in 2010. She fell just short of reaching Idol's Top 24, but she soon launched a successful pop career and released her debut album Unbreakable Smile in 2015. She scored hits with "Nobody Love" and "Should've Been Us" and won two Grammys in 2019.

