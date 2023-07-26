Tori Kelly's Husband Gives Health Update Following Her Hospitalization: Singer 'Is Smiling Again'

Tori Kelly is recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots around her lungs and legs.

The 30-year-old singer was allegedly eating dinner on Sunday when she fainted and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for treatment, according to reports by TMZ. Her husband, André Murillo, posted on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share an update on Kelly’s condition amid her health scare.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” read the white text against a black screen. “Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.”

It continued: “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much! ❤️”

André Murillo's Instagram Story. Andre Murillo/Instagram

On Sunday, sources told TMZ that Kelly’s condition was “really serious” as she was reportedly “in and out of consciousness.”

On Tuesday, Murillo, 33, shared a video to his Instagram Story of his wife's verse on her Justin Bieber collaboration, "Where Do I Fit In."

Tori Kelly and André Murillo in February 2019. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The song, which also features Judah Smith and Chandler Moore, was released on Bieber's gospel EP Freedom in 2021 and sees Kelly, 30, perform lyrics seemingly about turning to God in times of loneliness and fear.

"When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin' in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you're holdin' me tight / And you love me completely, you're always by my side," sings the "Hollow" musician in the clip shared by Murillo.

André Murillo and Tori Kelly in March 2023. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Upon the release of her latest single "missin u" in March, Kelly spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with her husband, whom she's been married to since 2018.

"He's the best. He's the most supportive," she said of the basketball player. "It's been awesome to have him."

Kelly also opened up about how he's been championing her latest foray into a Y2K-inspired sound: "I'll ask him what he thinks about things and get his opinion on stuff. He grew up on '90s R&B, so he's super stoked about all the new stuff."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly spoke about when fans could expect to see her on tour. “I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour,” she said.

Tori Kelly in November 2021. Leon Bennett/WireImage

After first gaining attention as a child on multiple TV competition series, Kelly broke into the industry with soulful acoustic covers on YouTube and a run on American Idol in 2010. She fell just short of reaching Idol's Top 24, but she soon launched a successful pop career and released her debut album Unbreakable Smile in 2015.

She scored hits with "Nobody Love" and "Should've Been Us" and won two Grammys in 2019.

