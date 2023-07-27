Tori Kelly Posts Health Update After Reported Collapse, Hospitalization for Blood Clots: 'Scary Few Days'

The singer said she's "dealing with some unexpected health challenges" as she broke her silence on social media

Published on July 27, 2023
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly at the season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets in Los Angeles on March 22, 2023. Photo:

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Tori Kelly has broken her silence following reports she had been hospitalized for blood clots after collapsing on Sunday night. 

Sharing an update on her health with fans on social media Thursday, the 30-year-old singer revealed she’d had a “scary few days” in a handwritten letter she uploaded to Twitter and Instagram.

“Hi friends … as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” the note began. “it’s been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you.”

Confirming her condition has improved, Kelly continued, “I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

"I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me," she said.

Kelly then went on to reveal that despite her health struggles, she will still be releasing her new EP Tori on Friday. (The musician was also due to perform at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on the day of her EP’s release.)

“Of course i’m heartbroken about all of the things i had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but i know my health must come first,” she continued. “Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i’ve been in the last few years. i won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on friday!”

“I love you all so much & i am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care i have received. thank you from the bottom of my heart!” Kelly concluded the letter, signing off with “Love, Tori” and a heart. 

"Thinking of you!! Get better ❤️❤️❤️," wrote singer Zara Larsson in the comments section.

"Rest up queen," Lena Waithe chimed in, while Yvette Nicole Brown said, "Praying for your full healing, honeybun! ❤️"

Tori Kelly of En Vogue performs onstage during "Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala"
Tori Kelly performing in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 1, 2022.

Charley Gallay/Getty 

Kelly breaking her silence comes after her husband André Murillo posted on his Instagram Story Wednesday to share an update on his wife's condition amid her health scare. 

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” read the white text against a black screen. “Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.”

The post continued, “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much! ❤️”

On Monday, TMZ reported that the "Nobody Love" singer fainted after her heartbeat quickened while out for dinner with friends in downtown L.A. Sources told the outlet that Kelly was “out for a while” and her condition was “really serious." She was also reportedly “in and out of consciousness.”

According to the outlet, following her collapse, Kelly’s friends transported her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs.

A rep for Kelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Monday. 

Andre Murillo and Tori Kelly attend the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
André Murillo and Tori Kelly attend the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 16, 2019.

Jason Kempin/Getty

Back in March, the singer-songwriter chatted with PEOPLE to discuss “Missin u" — her first new solo single in nearly three years — and when fans could expect to see her on tour.

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as COVID was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour,” she said.

“That's one of the most exciting things I'm looking forward to," the singer said of touring. "I can't give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them.”

Kelly starred on American Idol in 2010 and released her debut album, Unbreakable Smile, five years later. She scored hits with "Nobody Love" and "Should've Been Us," and won two Grammys in 2019.

