Tori Kelly Announces New Tour Following Hospitalization: 'It's Been Too Long'

The singer was hospitalized for over a week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last month for blood clots

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on August 15, 2023 07:15PM EDT
Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
Tori Kelly in Los Angeles in April 2023. Photo:

 Amy Sussman/Getty

Tori Kelly is ready to celebrate her new music.

After being hospitalized for over a week last month at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for blood clots, the singer, 30, shared on social media Tuesday that she's ready to perform live in front of her fans again.

"It’s been too long!" she wrote next to a purple tour poster on Instagram. "The #takecontroltour is here ♡ dm me w/ ‘take control’ for early access to tickets at 9 AM tomorrow!"

The nine-city tour will kick off on Sept. 10 at the Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario, and will hit major cities across the United States, including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Sacramento, and New York City, before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California with performances on Sept. 25 and 26.

Pre-sale for the tour begins on Wednesday and tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday through her website.

While Kelly didn't provide an update on her health with her announcement, friends and fans of the two-time Grammy winner were quick to share their excitement on social media. Singer-songwriter JoJo commented on Keyy's Instagram announcement, "HEEELLLLLLLLLL YESSSSSSSSSSS." Others voiced their support by writing, "Oh, I’m THERE," and writing, "😌 we are ready."

Tori Kelly EP Album cover "Tori"
Tori Kelly.

Amazon

The performer's new tour also comes just days after the release of her new EP Tori, which she shared prior to its release on July 28 is "the first taste of much more to come."

She spoke highly about her new music during her return to social media after news of her health scare broke, writing, "Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i've been in the last few years. i won't let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on Friday! I love you all so much & i am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care i have received. thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

