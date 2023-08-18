Late Tori Bowie’s Former Coach Says People Didn’t Take Her Mental Health Struggles ‘Seriously Enough’

Bowie died in May from childbirth complications with “respiratory distress and eclampsia" also contributing to her death

Published on August 18, 2023
Tori Bowie of the United States celebrates winning gold in the Women's 100 Metres Final during day three of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017
Tori Bowie had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, an autopsy has shown, and her coach says the late runner's mental health struggles were not taken "seriously enough" before her death.

The three-time Olympic medalist, who died from childbirth complications in May, had the mental health condition listed under her medical history in her autopsy and it may have played a role in her death, according to a new report from the Associated Press.  

Officials from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA Track and Field told the outlet that Bowie had not sought treatment even though she had access to mental health services. They also noted that she had not had much assistance from friends, family or medical professionals throughout her difficult pregnancy.

The autopsy obtained by AP also noted that Bowie had weighed 96 lbs. at the time of her death while 8 months pregnant — well below her weight of 130 lbs. when she had been competing.

Her former coach, Al Joyner, 63, told AP that “it’s not that she slipped through the cracks,” but that he thinks “people didn’t take it seriously enough.”

USA's Tori Bowie runs with the baton in the Women's 4x100m Relay Final during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro
USA's Tori Bowie runs with the baton in the Women's 4x100m Relay Final during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty 

There were also several calls submitted to police and the U.S. Olympic committee from people concerned about her health in the months leading up to her death. 

AP obtained records of a 911 call from a family acquaintance asking police to check up on Bowie at her house after they noted that no one had heard from her in days. 

The acquaintance told police in the call, “Last time I spoke to this girl, it was over three weeks ago. I saw her here at her home and she was living without power.” They added that they “reported to her family” that they were “concerned” about Bowie’s “mental health.”

Per the records, another acquaintance of Bowie’s also called police telling them that she didn’t feel safe entering Bowie’s house because of the smell coming from it. This call as well as several others prompted police to go to Bowie’s house on May 2, a day before news of her death broke.

Tori Bowie of the United States reacts after crossing the finishline to win the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016
Tori Bowie of the United States reacts after crossing the finishline to win the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Quinn Rooney/Getty 

Her neighbors also told AP that they saw Bowie sleeping on a park bench with groceries at her feet at a park near her house and on the floor of a local recreation center. One concerned neighbor alerted the U.S. Olympic committee who then notified USA Track and Field, which put in a call to Bowie’s agent Kimberly Holland. 

However, Holland reportedly told them that Bowie did not need help, and further told AP that she “didn’t have any red flags,” about the former track athlete.

A lawsuit filed seeking foreclosure on Bowie’s home in Winter Garden, Florida also brought to light that Bowie had not kept up with payments on the home since Oct. 1, 2022.

News of Bowie’s death first broke after her management company shared a social media statement on May 3, saying, "we're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away.”

Silver medallist USA's Tori Bowie celebrates after the Women's 100m Final during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016.
Silver medallist USA's Tori Bowie celebrates after the Women's 100m Final during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty

The Orange County Sheriff's Department later confirmed to PEOPLE that Bowie was found dead in her home after they were asked to "conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days."

The Florida's Orange County Medical Examiner's Office released her autopsy a month later which said the 32-year-old had a "well-developed fetus" and was undergoing labor at the time of her death. The report added that there were “possible complications” contributing to Bowie’s death, which included “respiratory distress and eclampsia.”

Bowie helped the U.S. win gold in the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, along with silver in the 100-meter sprint and bronze in the 200-meter.

She went on to win gold in the 100-meter race at the IAAF World Championships the next year, while also helping the U.S. retain gold in the 100-meter relay.

