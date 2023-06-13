Olympian Tori Bowie Died from Childbirth Complications, Rep Confirms

Olympic track and field champion Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, according to Kimberly Holland, Bowie's agent, in a statement to CBS News.

"Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful," Holland explained. "So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies."

According to a report from the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office obtained by USA Today, the 32-year-old had a "well-developed fetus" and was undergoing labor at the time of her death. She was about 8 months pregnant, and her death was ruled natural, according to the medical examiner.



Tori Bowie. Al Bello/Getty

News of the three-time Olympic sprint medalist's death first broke after her management company shared a social media statement on May 3.

"We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the company, Icon Management, tweeted. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

The Orange County Sheriff's Department later confirmed to PEOPLE that Bowie was found dead in her home after they were asked to "conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days."

The department said there were "no signs of foul play," but that any additional information on Bowie's cause of death will "need to come from" the medical examiner's office.

After news of Bowie's death was revealed, Olympians from around the world took to social media to pay tribute to her legacy.

"My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie," tweeted Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was one step behind her in both the 100-meter relay and 100-meter sprint at the 2016 Games. "A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace."

Bowie was raised by her grandmother in the small town of Sandhill, Mississippi after she was left at a foster home, according to the Associated Press. She envisioned herself playing basketball before she was persuaded to try track. She quickly excelled at the sport and went on to win state championships in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and long-jump events.

Bowie helped the U.S. win gold in the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, she won silver in the 100-meter sprint and bronze in the 200-meter at the 2016 Games.

She went on to win gold in the 100-meter race at the IAAF World Championships the next year, while also helping the U.S. retain gold in the 100-meter relay.

Tori Bowie. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty

She later attended college at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she became a three-time All-American and won two long jump titles in both indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

After winning her three medals at the 2016 Games, Mississippi made November 25 "Tori Bowie Day," an honor she called "special" and "humbling."

Bowie last competed in an event in June 2022.