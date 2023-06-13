Olympian Tori Bowie Died from Childbirth Complications, Rep Confirms

The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Bowie had a "well-developed fetus" and was undergoing labor at the time of her death

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Updated on June 13, 2023 12:47AM EDT
Image
Photo: Yoan Valat/EPA

Olympic track and field champion Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, according to Kimberly Holland, Bowie's agent, in a statement to CBS News.

"Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful," Holland explained. "So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies."

According to a report from the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office obtained by USA Today, the 32-year-old had a "well-developed fetus" and was undergoing labor at the time of her death. She was about 8 months pregnant, and her death was ruled natural, according to the medical examiner.

Tori Bowie of the USA leaps during the Long Jump at the Adidas Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island on May 25, 2013 in New York City.
Tori Bowie. Al Bello/Getty

News of the three-time Olympic sprint medalist's death first broke after her management company shared a social media statement on May 3.

"We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the company, Icon Management, tweeted. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

The Orange County Sheriff's Department later confirmed to PEOPLE that Bowie was found dead in her home after they were asked to "conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days."

The department said there were "no signs of foul play," but that any additional information on Bowie's cause of death will "need to come from" the medical examiner's office.

After news of Bowie's death was revealed, Olympians from around the world took to social media to pay tribute to her legacy.

"My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie," tweeted Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was one step behind her in both the 100-meter relay and 100-meter sprint at the 2016 Games. "A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace."

Bowie was raised by her grandmother in the small town of Sandhill, Mississippi after she was left at a foster home, according to the Associated Press. She envisioned herself playing basketball before she was persuaded to try track. She quickly excelled at the sport and went on to win state championships in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and long-jump events.

Bowie helped the U.S. win gold in the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, she won silver in the 100-meter sprint and bronze in the 200-meter at the 2016 Games.

She went on to win gold in the 100-meter race at the IAAF World Championships the next year, while also helping the U.S. retain gold in the 100-meter relay.

Silver medallist USA's Tori Bowie celebrates after the Women's 100m Final during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016.
Tori Bowie. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty

She later attended college at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she became a three-time All-American and won two long jump titles in both indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

After winning her three medals at the 2016 Games, Mississippi made November 25 "Tori Bowie Day," an honor she called "special" and "humbling."

Bowie last competed in an event in June 2022.

