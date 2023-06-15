Tori Bowie Told Agent She Didn't Want to Have Baby in Hospital Shortly Before Childbirth Death: Report

Tori Bowie's agent Kimberly Holland told NBC that the sprinter was "just so happy" about becoming a mother

By
Updated on June 15, 2023 02:19PM EDT

Tori Bowie was excited about becoming a mom before her tragic death during childbirth, but she didn't want to have the baby in the hospital, her longtime agent told NBC News.

According to the agent, Kimberly Holland, Bowie was “just so happy” to become a mother and had already bought clothes for the baby when they talked weeks before Bowie's death.

“I thought that conversation, overall, was a conversation of new beginnings,” Holland told the network.

“I think that that would have been one of the most luckiest babies ever, because she had so much love to give,” Holland added.

But Holland, who said Bowie was like her "daughter," said she expressed concern for how Bowie was taking care of herself during her pregnancy. According to NBC, Holland said that when she asked Bowie about whether she was going to prenatal appointments, Bowie said she didn't want to have her baby in the hospital.

“As an adult, you make your own decisions,” Holland told NBC. “We probably would have handled everything differently to make sure everything was done properly," Holland added.

United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, her management company and USA Track and Field said Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bowie was 32. She was found Tuesday in her Florida home. No cause of death was given.
Alastair Grant/AP Photo

Bowie, 32, was found dead in her bed on May 2 in her Winter Garden, Fla., home after authorities conducted a welfare check.

Her autopsy, obtained by PEOPLE, listed possible complications of her death as “respiratory distress and eclampsia.”

Eclampsia is a “rare but serious complication of preeclampsia,” according to the Cleveland Clinic, which notes that preeclampsia can cause high blood pressure and organ damage.

Bowie was about eight months pregnant and was in labor at the time of her death, with a “well-developed fetus.” According to the autopsy, the 5-foot-9 inch Bowie weighed 96 pounds at the time of her death.

Holland told the news outlet that Bowie had “never been a really big eater,” but that she tried to encourage the athlete to eat more in her third trimester when she spoke with her by phone about two weeks before her death. 

Silver medallist USA's Tori Bowie celebrates after the Women's 100m Final during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016.
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty

“I started to come off, I think, a little preachy, because she started to shut me down and she was like, ‘Miss Kim, the baby is fine.’ So that was my cue to leave it alone,” Holland said.

The agent even offered Bowie — who had bipolar disorder, according to her autopsy — the opportunity to come to her Atlanta home so that she could keep a closer eye on the mother-to-be, she said.

Bowie's death has shined a light on maternal health in the United States, and the fact that Black women are three times as likely to die during their pregnancies than their White counterparts.

The New York Times reports that studies have shown Black women are at greatest risk for pre-eclampsia in the United States, and that Bowie's Olympic teammate, Allyson Felix, needed an emergency C-section due to pre-eclampsia. And in a recent Instagram post, Tianna Madison, a teammate of both Bowie and Felix, wrote that she also nearly died during pregnancy.

In her post, Madison referenced to the infamous “father of gynecology” J. Marion Sims, who for years was lauded for his efforts to advance the medical field before a reappraisal of his career showed he carried out surgeries on enslaved women without anesthesia.

Sims' career has been compared to the Tuskegee Study — in which the U.S. government deliberately withheld treatment for syphilis from Black men without their knowledge — as something that has sowed mistrust among Black Americans toward the medical system.

