Allyson Felix, Who Had Medical Scare During Childbirth, Says Teammate Tori Bowie ‘Can’t Die in Vain’

“Like so many Black women, I was unaware of the risks I faced while pregnant," Felix wrote in an essay in Time

By
Published on June 15, 2023 05:07PM EDT
Allyson Felix, USA, multiple sprint world champion after the 4x400 m mixed relay, her last race. The USA relay team took bronze
Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty

Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix is speaking out about the death of her friend and former teammate Tori Bowie — and hopes by doing so Bowie “won’t die in vain.” 

In an essay for Time, Felix, 37, recalled her own story about her pre-term birth of daughter Camryn, now 4, in which Felix was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a precursor of one of the complications from which Bowie died — eclampsia — according to her autopsy.

“I was unsure if I was going to make it,” Felix wrote. “If I was ever going to hold my precious daughter.”

She added, “Like so many Black women, I was unaware of the risks I faced while pregnant.”

Felix went on to share that during a Thanksgiving meal, weeks before her delivery, her feet were swollen, but that she nor any other members of her family thought anything of it.

“Not once did someone say, ‘Oh, well, that’s one of the indicators of preeclampsia.’ None of us knew,” she wrote. “When I became pregnant, my doctor didn’t sit me down and tell me, ‘These are things that you should look for in your pregnancy, because you are at a greater risk to experience these complications.’”

Bronze medalist Allyson Felix of Team United States with her daughter Camryn after winning bronze in the 4x400m Mixed Relay Final on day one of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 15, 2022

Steph Chambers/Getty

Felix added that while Serena Williams had “near-death complications,” and Beyoncé suffered from preeclampsia too, more awareness needs to be raised about the fact that Black women are nearly three times more likely to die than their White counterparts while pregnant.

“I hate that it takes Tori’s situation to put this back on the map and to get people to pay attention to it,” she wrote. “But oftentimes, we need that wake-up call.”

Felix’s story comes on the heels of a similar account from another teammate, Tianna Madison, who shared on Instagram Tuesday that she also went into labor early.

“THREE (3) of the FOUR (4) of us who ran on the SECOND fastest 4x100m relay of all time, the 2016 Olympic Champions have nearly died or died in childbirth,” Madison — who competed with her then-married name Bartoletta — wrote in a lengthy caption alongside a photo of Felix, Bowie and English Gardner celebrating their win in Rio de Janeiro.

She continued, “In fact, even though I went into labor at 26 weeks we went to the hospital with my medical advance directive AND my will,” she wrote about her November 2021 delivery, where she went on to give birth to her son Kai. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

From Felix’s perspective, it all amounts to what she calls a “Black Maternal Health Crisis.”

“I would love to have another child. That’s something that I know for sure,” she wrote. “But will I be here to raise that child? That’s a very real concern. And that’s a terrifying thing. This is America, in 2023, and Black women are dying while giving birth. It’s absurd.”

She concluded, “I’m hopeful that things can get better. I’m hopeful that Tori, who stood on the podium at Rio, gold around her neck and sweetness in her soul, won’t die in vain.”

Related Articles
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals Game, UFC Star Denies Allegations
Patrick Gasienica of the United States reacts during ski jumping men's team at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022
Olympic Ski Jumper Patrick Gasienica Dies After Motorcycle Crash at 24
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, her management company and USA Track and Field said Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bowie was 32. She was found Tuesday in her Florida home. No cause of death was given.
Tori Bowie Told Agent She Didn't Want to Have Baby in Hospital Shortly Before Childbirth Death: Report
Unstoppable, Maggie Nichols Memoir
U.S. Gymnast Maggie Nichols Reveals Cover of Upcoming Memoir ‘Unstoppable!’
Glenda Jackson The Olivier Awards
Glenda Jackson, Award-Winning Actress and Former Labour MP, Dead at 87 Following 'Brief Illness'
Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after winning Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals
Nuggets' Christian Braun Wins NBA Title a Year After Winning NCAA — and 3 High School Titles Before That!
The United States team from left, Allyson Felix, English Gardner, Tianna Bartoletta and Tori Bowie celebrate winning the gold medal in the women's 4x100-meter relay final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics
Gold Medalist Tianna Madison Reveals She Also Nearly Died During Childbirth, Mourns Teammate Tori Bowie
Allyson Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn after day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021
Allyson Felix on the Last Teachable Moment with Daughter, 4: 'She Thought She Was Going to Get It'
Silver medallist USA's Tori Bowie celebrates after the Women's 100m Final during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016.
Tori Bowie's Death During Childbirth Spotlights High Maternal Mortality Rate Among Black Women
Brittney Griner (42) warms up before a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks
Police Report Sheds Light on ‘Aggressive’ Man Who Accosted Brittney Griner at Airport
Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Say Relationship 'Shocked' Family, Sparked Self-Doubt and Involved a Fake Name
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Nikola Jokic’s Father Had to Convince His NBA Champion Son to Focus on Basketball Instead of Horse Racing
Prince Harry took in a sitting volleyball match at the 2023 Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on 12 June, 2023
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance in San Diego to Root on U.S. Armed Forces at the Warrior Games
Lily Rabe attends CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar
Lily Rabe Says Kids Help Her ‘Come Back to Present’ After Filming: 'That’s What I Go To’ (Exclusive)
Kate Beckinsale cat died
Kate Beckinsale Announces Her Cat Clive Has Died: 'My Heart Is Absolutely and Totally Broken'
Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling
Dean McDermott and Wife Tori Spelling Enjoy 'Inspiring' Night Out with Four of Their Kids at Gala