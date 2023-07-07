Tori Amos Reveals She Broke Her Leg on Tour, Jokes 'I Now Have a Lovely Boot'

The singer, 59, told fans she "tripped on my ever so fashionable high heel tassels that unraveled"

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE.
Published on July 7, 2023 01:48PM EDT
Musician Tori Amos visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 8, 2017 in New York City
Photo:

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Tori Amos won’t be “Bouncing off Clouds” on tour anytime soon.

The singer and songwriter, 59, revealed on Instagram that she suffered a serious leg injury and would be continuing her tour while wearing a medical boot.

“So I have been a bit of a ding bell and tripped on my ever so fashionable high heel tassels that unraveled in Charlotte,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I went to the good sports Doctors of New York yesterday and they have informed me that I have a broken fibula and a torn ankle tendon,” she continued.

Alongside the caption, Amos shared a photo of the bottom of her left leg, which appeared to be resting on a hospital bed. A large bag of ice was wrapped around the side of her ankle and the lower part of her calved with bandages.

With a torn ankle tendon, patients describe it as a “snapping or popping” sensation at the time of injury and can experience immediate weakness, swelling, and difficulty walking, according to Cal Sports and Orthopedic Institute

A broken fibula often comes as a result of the torn ankle tendon and has a lengthy rehabilitation process with people usually being unable to put weight or limiting putting weight on their foot for at about six weeks, per the Hartford Hospital.

"Most fractures will have some degree of protected weight-bearing for 10-12 weeks, then at least another month to fully rehabilitate,” said Dr. Clifford Rios, with the Bone & Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital.

In a second photo, Amos shared a shot of her rehearsing at a piano while wearing a black medical boot that enveloped a large portion of her foot and went up to just below her knees. 

Tori Amos recovering after suffering a serious injury
Tori Amos rehearses while wearing medical boot.

Instagram/toriamos

“I now have a lovely boot which I am wearing during the day, but no fear I will be at the piano as usual for the rest of the tour,” Amos said. “I may just be moving a little slower to and from the Bose and will probably need those silver foxes to lend a hand…”

“Can’t wait to see you all tonight and the rest of the tour,” she concluded the post. “hugs t”

Amos is currently on her 2023 Ocean to Ocean Tour, where she has over two dozen more shows planned until the end of July from New York City to Seattle, Washington. 

On her latest Instagram Story, Amos also showed off her new way of being transported to the stage — a wheelchair. The songstress waved to the camera in a flowy yellow dress as a member of the stage crew pushed her wheelchair around backstage. 

Tori Amos recovering after suffering a serious injury
Tori Amos shares an Instagram Story in a wheelchair backstage.

Instagram/toriamos

“The current preferred mode of transport,” she wrote over the video.

The person behind the camera could be heard calling Amos,, “precious cargo,” as Amos edged the person pushing her wheelchair to go faster, saying, “C’mon, Keith.” The person then jokes, “Oh, no we’ve broken another leg.”

