Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Sets New Box Office Record 1 Year After Release

'Top Gun: Maverick' has raked in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide since its release last May, and is the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time in the U.S.

Published on May 31, 2023
Halloween Top Gun Maverick
Top Gun Maverick. Photo:

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick is still breaking records a year after its release.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the sequel to Top Gun recently hit $101.5 million at the box office in Japan, where it is still playing in theaters, leading it to unseat 2003's The Last Samurai as the biggest Tom Cruise vehicle ever in the Asian country.

Maverick previously became Paramount Pictures' No. 1 movie ever in Japan, as well as Skydance's, and is Cruise's highest-earning film to date.

The film has raked in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide since its release last May, and is the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time in the U.S. and 12th-highest in the world.

It was nominated for six Oscars at this year's ceremony in March, taking home the award for Best Sound.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), Glen Powell, 2022

Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Top Gun: Maverick's success still has Hollywood buzzing since its release last May. A video from the Oscars nominees luncheon on Feb. 15 showed Steven Spielberg telling Cruise, 60, that he "saved Hollywood's ass" with the film.

The director, 76, added that Cruise "might have saved theatrical distribution" entirely with the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit.

"Seriously, Top Gun: Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry," Spielberg told Cruise in the video, which was originally posted by documentarian Kartiki Gonsalves on Instagram.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie sees Cruise reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell decades after the events of the original film as he's recruited back to the Top Gun facility in San Diego, to train a new team of pilots for a deadly mission.

Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick Cast Describe Movie's 'Grueling' and 'Intense' G Force Stunts
Paramount Pictures

Given the wild success of Top Gun: Maverickfans are already hoping for another film — and some cast members are hoping the same.

Miles Teller revealed in July 2022 that he and Cruise had "been having some conversations" about the possibility of another movie.

"It's all up to Tom," said Teller, 36, who plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's late best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards in the original film).

"There's definitely been conversations [but] it's above my pay grade," their costar Glen Powell told PEOPLE in August 2022 of a potential Maverick sequel. "It's really up to Tom. It's up to [producer Jerry Bruckheimer]. It's up to all the powers that be, but if they call me back to Miramar, I'll be there."

