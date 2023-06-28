'Top Chef' Winner Buddha Lo and Wife Rebekah Pedler Expecting Twin Babies: 'Fire One Double'

This will be the first babies for the two chefs, who have been married since 2018

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on June 28, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Buddha Lo
Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU

Buddha Lo is about to get two new sous-chefs!

The two-time Top Chef winner, 31, and his pastry-chef wife Rebekah Pedler shared a carousel of photos in a joint Instagram post earlier this month announcing Pedler's pregnancy news.

In the series, Pedler wore a floral bra top and pink baggy pants that were open at the waist, baring her baby bump. Lo also included a photo of the movie Twins, seemingly revealing that the couple is expecting twins.

“Fire one double” ✌🏼 ——> 11.11," the couple shared, revealing that they are expecting their babies on November 11.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

In the comment section, the couple's friends and family chimed in with their congratulations, including former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, who wrote, "Yay!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🐣🍼👶🏻🐥."

After sharing the photo, Lo shared his gratitude in the comments, writing, "Thank you everyone for the love ❤️ ❤️."

The good news comes after a tough spring for Lo, whose New York City restaurant Hūso suffered a devastating fire in March. The season 19 winner of Top Chef, who is credited as the restaurant's executive chef, revealed the tragic news on his Instagram.

"Last night something not so chilled happened," Lo wrote of the Upper East Side fire. "Markys caviar/Huso caught on fire. We are beyond devastated."

Although no one was hurt in the fire, the chef revealed at the time that the restaurant would remain closed until further notice to repair the damages.

Buddha Lo, Top Chef

Jordan Strauss/Bravo

Last year, Lo revealed that his "Marry Me Pasta," which he made during the family-style challenge in episode 11 of Top Chef, was inspired by a dinner with Pedler. The two were working at Hare and Grace in London when Pedler made the Rigatoni Amatriciana for a staff meal. Lo loved it so much that he told Pedler if they were still single by the time they were 30, he would marry her.

Now happily married, the chef told PEOPLE that he "has not changed a thing" and that it's a meal the couple still enjoys together.

"I had no pressure in doing this dish. It's a dish that was the turning point of my life and if I was to go home for it I wanted people to know about this story and how special this dish is for me," he said.

"My wife on the other hand didn't get to know the result and was panicking her way back to New York and was hoping that I didn't get sent home for the dish," Lo added. "We have a chuckle about if I were to get eliminated for this dish that we might have to change the name to 'divorce me pasta.'"

Related Articles
50 Food Faves Rollout
'Top Chef's Buddha Lo Jokes His 'Marry Me Pasta' Could Have Been Named 'Divorce Me Pasta' If He Lost
Sara Bradley, Gabriel Rodriguez, Buddha Lo, TOP CHEF
‘Top Chef’ Crowns a Winner in First World All-Stars Finale: ‘A Monumental Finish’ (Exclusive)
Buddha Lo
'Top Chef' Winner Buddha Lo's Restaurant Hūso Had a Devastating Fire
yvonne strahovski pregnancy
Yvonne Strahovski Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Tim Loden: 'Here We Go'
gordon ramsey wife miscarriage
Gordon Ramsay's Wife Tana Reflects on Past Miscarriage in Emotional Post: 'Forever in Our Hearts'
Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay attend the GQ dinner hosted by Dylan Jones and David Beckham to celebrate London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Brasserie Of Light in Selfridges on January 7, 2019 in London, England
Who Is Gordon Ramsay's Wife? All About Tana Ramsay
Buddha Lo Shows a Behind-the-Scenes “Luxury” of Filming Top Chef Season 20
See Inside the 'Top Chef' Hotel Where the Cheftestants Are Living for Season 20 in London
ryan kelly and wife emma pregnancy announcement
NFL's Ryan Kelly and Wife Reveal They're Expecting Twins After Pregnancy Loss (Exclusive)
Kristen Kish; Richard Blais; Brooke Williamson
Top Chef Winners: Where Are They Now?
Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo are Expecting Baby No. 2!
Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Reveal They're Expecting Second Baby as They Pose with Daughter Lyla
Russell Dickerson and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2, a Boy: ‘So Excited’
Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Expecting Another Baby Boy: 'So Excited'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coqx1KHLIl7/ Verified My forever Valentines, @nomastayinkc and @pennywiththepatch! I love you so much!! There’s no one I would rather do life with. ❤️
'The Challenge' Star Wes Bergmann Expecting First Baby with Wife Amanda Hornick: 'Immense Gratitude'
Marc Anthony with his kids
All About Marc Anthony's 7 Kids
Top Chef Contestants
'Top Chef' Houston: Meet the Chefs Competing on the New Season of Bravo's Food Series
Kylie Jenner met gala pizza
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
TOP CHEF -- Episode 2001
'Top Chef' Heats Up the Competition with All Stars from Around the World — See the Trailer