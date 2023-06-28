'Top Chef' Winner Buddha Lo and Wife Rebekah Pedler Expecting Twin Babies: 'Fire One Double'

Buddha Lo is about to get two new sous-chefs!

The two-time Top Chef winner, 31, and his pastry-chef wife Rebekah Pedler shared a carousel of photos in a joint Instagram post earlier this month announcing Pedler's pregnancy news.

In the series, Pedler wore a floral bra top and pink baggy pants that were open at the waist, baring her baby bump. Lo also included a photo of the movie Twins, seemingly revealing that the couple is expecting twins.

“Fire one double” ✌🏼 ——> 11.11," the couple shared, revealing that they are expecting their babies on November 11.

In the comment section, the couple's friends and family chimed in with their congratulations, including former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, who wrote, "Yay!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🐣🍼👶🏻🐥."

After sharing the photo, Lo shared his gratitude in the comments, writing, "Thank you everyone for the love ❤️ ❤️."

The good news comes after a tough spring for Lo, whose New York City restaurant Hūso suffered a devastating fire in March. The season 19 winner of Top Chef, who is credited as the restaurant's executive chef, revealed the tragic news on his Instagram.

"Last night something not so chilled happened," Lo wrote of the Upper East Side fire. "Markys caviar/Huso caught on fire. We are beyond devastated."

Although no one was hurt in the fire, the chef revealed at the time that the restaurant would remain closed until further notice to repair the damages.

Last year, Lo revealed that his "Marry Me Pasta," which he made during the family-style challenge in episode 11 of Top Chef, was inspired by a dinner with Pedler. The two were working at Hare and Grace in London when Pedler made the Rigatoni Amatriciana for a staff meal. Lo loved it so much that he told Pedler if they were still single by the time they were 30, he would marry her.

Now happily married, the chef told PEOPLE that he "has not changed a thing" and that it's a meal the couple still enjoys together.

"I had no pressure in doing this dish. It's a dish that was the turning point of my life and if I was to go home for it I wanted people to know about this story and how special this dish is for me," he said.

"My wife on the other hand didn't get to know the result and was panicking her way back to New York and was hoping that I didn't get sent home for the dish," Lo added. "We have a chuckle about if I were to get eliminated for this dish that we might have to change the name to 'divorce me pasta.'"