‘Top Chef’ Contestants Get Frustrated While Blindly Teaching Olympians How to Cook — Watch

Suni Lee is among the athletes who cook in Paris with the remaining four 'Top Chef' stars

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi
Published on June 1, 2023 12:00 PM

Yes, chef!

During Thursday's episode of Top Chef World All Stars, the contestants get help from surprising sous chefs — olympians and paralympians. In the exclusive clip above, the four remaining chefs — Buddha Lo, Sara Bradley, Gabriel Rodriguez and Ali Ghzawi — cook alongside the athletic champs in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower during the last quickfire challenge of the season.

The catch? They’re hidden behind a wall beside each other, so the chef and athlete partners don’t know each other's identities until the challenge is over. Throughout the clip, the chefs have to instruct the athletes how to cook a leek-filled dish on their own. When it comes time to judge, both dishes (one from the Top Chef star and one from the athlete) have to taste identical.  

The above video opens up with a hiccup on Lo’s team. His partner, three-time paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall, has trouble figuring out what a leek is.

TOP CHEF -- "Champions in Paris" Episode 2013

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“I don’t know what the leeks are!” Woodhall says. Lo helps describe what they look like and he finally identifies it. “It looks like a giant onion! I hope this is a leek.”

In an interview, Lo jokes, “To be honest, I just want to jump over the bench, cook both of our dishes and he can just watch me.”

Ghzawi’s strategy involves a crafty way to keep a consistent flavor as he works alongside five-time paralympic medalist, Mallory Weggemann. 

 “For the seasoning, I went with measurement spoons because it’s really important to have the same taste,” he says in an interview.  

TOP CHEF -- "Champions in Paris" Episode 2013

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Over at Rodriguez’s table, his partner, three-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee proves her expertise is definitely in gymnastics — not cooking. When the Top Chef Mexico winner instructs her to use a green chili, Lee says, “I just used the green one…I see a purple one.”

Since she confused the ingredients late into the competition, Rodriguez just accepts the mistake and charges ahead with their dish. 

On the other hand, Bradley and her partner, two-time Olympic medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, work together seamlessly as they cook up a chicken dish. 

TOP CHEF -- "Champions in Paris" Episode 2013

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Bravo's Emmy-winning reality series filmed primarily in London for its 20th season, but the last two episodes find the cheftestants battling it out in Paris. 

For the first time ever, the show featured 16 all-star chefs picked from the original U.S. series and its 29 international versions (France, Canada, the Middle East, and Brazil, to name a few). To heat up the competition even more, the cast is made up of only previous winners and finalists.

Host Padma Lakshmi, judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons and renowned culinary experts will crown the winner of Top Chef World All Stars in the finale on June 8.

Top Chef Season 20 airs every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

