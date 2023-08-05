'Top Chef' Winner Buddha Lo Shares His 'Super Easy' Ginger and Scallion Chicken with Rice

"This dish was one of my favorites as a kid growing up in my parents’ restaurant," says Top Chef's Buddha Lo. "My brother and I would sometimes have dinner in the restaurant after service and our father would love to cook dishes that were not on the menu."

Now as an adult, the two-time reigning Top Chef winner — who is expecting twins in November with his wife, Rebekah Pedler — makes it at home.

"It’s super easy and really tasty," says Lo. "It’s a meal that both adults and children will love."

The expectant dad and Pedler, also a professional chef, are looking forward to having more people at their dinner table. "It will make eating at home more fun," says Lo of welcoming twins. "Rebekah and I love cooking so it will be amazing to be able to cook for more than just us."



Buddha Lo's Ginger and Scallion Chicken with Rice



1 (6 oz.) bunch scallions

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 cups water or unsalted chicken stock, divided

2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1½-in. pieces

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. canola oil

10 shiitake mushrooms (about 3 oz.), stemmed and quartered

1½ oz. peeled fresh ginger, cut into matchsticks (about ¼ cup)

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. oyster sauce

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil

Cooked jasmine rice, for serving



1. Cut white and light green parts of each scallion into 2-inch pieces; set aside. Thinly slice dark green parts of scallions; reserve.



2. Whisk together cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water or stock in a small bowl to make a slurry. Set aside.



3. Heat a large cast-iron skillet or wok over high until smoking, 3 to 5 minutes. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add oil and chicken to skillet; cook, stirring once or twice, until browned, 7 to 9 minutes. (If using a wok, stir often.) Add mushrooms, ginger and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms have browned slightly and ginger and garlic are fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add remaining water or stock; bring to a boil. Stir in 2-inch scallion pieces, oyster sauce and sugar; continue to boil, stirring occasionally until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook until thickened, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat.



4. Serve chicken over warm jasmine rice. Drizzle with sesame oil, and sprinkle with dark green scallion slices.

Serves: 4

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes