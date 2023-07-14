Tony Romo Says He’s 'Incredibly Fortunate' to Have Support of Wife Candice: 'My Biggest Fan' (Exclusive)

Tony Romo is opening up to PEOPLE about how "lucky" he feels "that I was able to end up with Candice Romo"

Published on July 14, 2023 01:20PM EDT
Tony Romo is opening up how “lucky” he is to have wife Candice Crawford Romo in his life.

“She's my biggest fan, my biggest supporter, and nobody wants to help support me more than her,” Romo, 43, tells PEOPLE at this week's American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

“I'm incredibly fortunate and lucky that I was able to end up with Candice Romo. When you get married, you know they have stuff in them and you love them for all the things and you know that's your person, but even more so now," he adds. "It's like she's really sacrificed the time for me to be able to live out my dreams and to support me in that and to help me achieve it. And I think that that's a whole other level."

He went on to call his wife “a special person.” 

“I don't think they make them like that on the farm very often,” he says, joking that they “definitely have our moments where she's wrong and I'm right, but outside of that, she's my biggest fan.”

He and Candice married in 2011 after they first began dating in 2009 when she was an intern with his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. The couple has three children together – Hawkins, 11, Rivers, 9, and Jones, 5. 

Romo said his whole family – including the couple's parents – have been at attendance at the celebrity golf tournament.

“It's one of my family's favorite times of the year,” says the four-time NFL Pro Bowler. “I look forward to it and my wife looks forward to it, because it's like family. My parents come, her parents come, and then we're in the water on a boat, we're swimming. And then all of a sudden I'm playing golf and competing and they get to watch and follow.”

Romo says the summer trip is an idyllic vacation filled with naps, time at the pool or in the lake, the kids playing football with their friends, and then the family coming together at night to watch a movie together.

“There's a million things to do,” he adds. “And then it's also the prettiest time of year to be here.”

Meanwhile, Romo spends a chunk of each day on the course with a cast of other celebrities from throughout Hollywood and the sports world. Stars like fellow quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actor Ray Romano, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, NBA legend Charles Barkley and dozens more are teeing off against one another in the tournament this week.

Romo has long played in the tournament, but says the trip has become such an anticipated trip for his boys that he and his wife decided they’ll keep coming every summer “regardless” if he plays in the tournament.

“The boys just fell in love, and we fell in love with them as they grew up here,” he says. “It's almost like a family thing that you remember, like going to your grandma and grandpa's, your aunt and uncle's lake house every summer. It's kind of what this has been for our family.”

