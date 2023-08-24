Tony Hawk Says He Was Once 'Fired' as David Spade's Stunt Double Because He Was 'Too Tall'

Tony Hawk recalls he "went through a growth spurt" directly before filming scenes for 1987's "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 05:05PM EDT
Tony Hawk, David Spade
Tony Hawk (left) and David Spade (right). Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Jerod Harris/Getty

Tony Hawk's height got in the way of him being David Spade's stunt double.

As Hawk, 55, appeared on Spade and Dana Carvey's podcast Fly on the Wall, the skateboarder recalled meeting Spade, now 59, on the set of 1987's Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, which marked Spade's film debut. (The episode was recorded before Hollywood actors went on strike in July.)

Hawk, who was already working as a professional skateboarder by the time he graduated high school in 1986, recalled that he "went through a growth spurt" between his audition and when production began.

"So for the first week they were like, 'I think that guy’s too tall,' " he recalled of his time on Police Academy 4's set. "I remember the director saying, ‘You know, he’s a pretty good skater but he’s a bad stunt double.’ "

Hawk said Stacy Peralta, a former pro skateboarder and filmmaker who worked on the film as a second unit director, "kept telling me, ‘Stay low, stay low,’ and I go, ‘I’m just trying,’ and [eventually] they quietly sent me home."

"Basically, I got fired. And then they sent in [skater] Chris Miller, who looks like [Spade] and is the same stance," he added.

David Spade in Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, 1987
David Spade in Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, 1987.

Warner Brothers

Though Hawk was fired, footage of him skating used in the film — he is credited only as "skateboarder" — resulted in a number of continuity errors because the next stunt double used a different skating stance than Hawk or Spade, who both said they ride skateboards "goofy-footed."

“When I got hired that was part of the thing, was like ‘oh you’re goofy-footed too, that’s what David is,' " Hawk recalled. "So I went, and long story short they sent in Chris Miller, who looks more like him but is regular footed. So in the skate sequence, his stance keeps changing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hawk's skateboarding prowess appeared to prove indispensable to the film's production. Spade recalled that after he failed to complete one skateboarding stunt that required him to jump five steps, Hawk stepped in to do it himself.

“I think they just go, 'Tony just do it. We need to get one right,' ” Hawk recalled. Asked how difficult a stunt like that is to complete, he clarified: "[It's] not nothing, but it was doable."

1986, Carlsbad, California. Tony Hawk 18 years old sits on one of his skateboard ramps in his back yard which he built for his friends and himself.
Tony Hawk sitting on a skateboarding ramp at age 18 in 1986.

Paul Harris/Getty 

The skateboarding icon went on to say that he learned about "stunt bumps" — getting paid more money for more difficult stunts — during his time on Police Academy 4.

“When we jumped the fountain, they set up this big ramp. It was so janky, the whole thing," Hawk recalled of another sequence he filmed. "The landing zone was terrible and we were just sitting there sweating and they were like ‘we’ll give you each 500 bucks to do this.’ We’re like, ‘What?' "

“I do want to say though, to end that, I get asked about that all the time," Hawk added of his experience on the film.

Related Articles
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Kevin Costner 'Does Not Know for a Fact' If Ex Christine Had Affair but 'He Engaged in None'
Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara
Howie Mandel Is Not Actually Trying to Play Matchmaker for Sofía Vergara: 'She Doesn't Need My Help'
Tim McGraw and Zane Lowe
Tim McGraw Says He 'Would've Died Already' If He Hadn't Married Faith Hill at Age 29 (Exclusive)
Sofia Coppola at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar Restaurant on June 12, 2023 in New York, New York; Rock and roll musician Elvis Presley backstage at the Milton Berle Show in Burbank, California on June 4, 1956; Priscilla Presley attends the advance screening event photo call for Netflix's "Agent Elvis" at TUDUM Theater on March 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Wasn't Granted Permission to Use Elvis Presley's Music
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner’s Ex Accuses Him of ‘Withholding’ Evidence of His Finances; He Calls Her Requests ‘Harassing’
Cat Person, Film Still
Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun Star in Trailer for 'Cat Person' Based on Viral Short Story (Exclusive)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence
Andy Cohen Says Jennifer Lawrence Made Him 'Nervous' When They Kissed: 'I Think She's So Hot'
Zendaya Wants to Keep Tom Holland Relationship Private but Also 'Live My Life and Love the Person I Love'
Zendaya Says 'Challengers' Gives Her a 'Grown-Up Role': 'Can't Play a Teenager for the Rest of My Life'
Priscilla Presley attends The Humane Society of The United States to the Rescue! Los Angeles Gala
Priscilla Presley Is 'So Nervous' for People to See Her Life Story in New Film: I 'Pray That They Get It'
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Zendaya Wants to Keep Tom Holland Relationship Private but Still 'Live My Life and Love the Person I Love'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Teaser Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo' — Watch
Taylor Swift Grammy Awards 05 02 23
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Debuts in Amazon Series 'Wilderness': Listen
Ivy Snitzer
Gwyneth Paltrow’s 'Shallow Hal' Body Double Nearly 'Starved to Death' After the Film, Developed Eating Disorder
See Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene
Watch Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene
Sofia Boutella as Kora in Rebel Moon
Sofia Boutella Is the Galaxy's Last Hope in Epic Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'
Ashanti Plays a Bride Clashing with an Unwanted Wedding Guest in âThe Plus-Oneâ Trailer
Ashanti Plays a Bride Clashing with an Unwanted Guest in 'The Plus One' Trailer (Exclusive)